Stock RNO RENAULT
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Renault

Renault

Equities

RNO

FR0000131906

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 09:00:17 2023-11-16 am EST 		Intraday chart for Renault 5-day change 1st Jan Change
35.86 EUR +0.20% +5.10% +14.64%
02:28pm RENAULT : Ampere’s CMD: a wink to its stakeholders, history and the competition Alphavalue
Nov. 15 Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Renault

RENAULT : Ampere’s CMD: a wink to its stakeholders, history and the competition Alphavalue
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Transcript : Renault SA - Analyst/Investor Day CI
Renault sets big goals for 'Ampere' EV unit RE
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Gain on Rate Hopes DJ
RENAULT SA : Gets a Sell rating from UBS ZD
Renault won't ago ahead with Ampere IPO if valuation too low-CEO RE
Morocco's Managem says water at cobalt mine safe, denies report on arsenic contamination RE
RENAULT SA : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
French Carmaker Renault to Take Ampere Public in 2024 Amid Fresh Electrification Goals MT
Ampere Sets $10.88 Billion Revenue Target By 2025 DJ
French Carmaker Renault Plans Ampere IPO in 2024 MT
Renault's EV unit Ampere targets 10 bln euros revenues in 2025 RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Cooling U.S. Inflation Fuels Hopes That Rates Have Peaked DJ
Renault Seeks to Charge Up Investors for EV Unit IPO CI
Renault seeks to charge up investors for EV unit IPO RE
Renault’s Alpine Brand to Seek Investors, Keep Focus on Industrial Plan MT
Stifel Keeps Renault at Buy, Raises PT MT
Automakers' drive to avoid China's EV rare earth dominance gathers speed RE
The automakers and suppliers pushing to cut rare earths from EVs RE
Renault to launch new Slovenia-made electric city car - sources RE
European Midday Briefing : Week Ahead Heralds Key Inflation Prints DJ
BMW investigates allegations against Moroccan cobalt supplier DP
Renault Shareholders to Meet Wednesday to Consider Ampere IPO MT
RENAULT SA : Barclays gives a Neutral rating ZD

Chart Renault

Chart Renault
More charts

Company Profile

Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (93.6%): nearly 2.1 million passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2022, distributed by brand between Renault (1,415,646 units), Dacia (573,837), Renault Korea Motors (51,083), Alpine (3,546), EVeasy (6,987) and Mobilize (75); - services (6.4%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services. At the end of 2022, the group had 34 industrial sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.8%), Europe (47.1%), Americas (9.4%), Asia/Pacific (5.8%), Eurasia (4.1%), Africa and Middle East (3.8%).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Renault

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
35.79EUR
Average target price
51.69EUR
Spread / Average Target
+44.44%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
RENAULT Stock Renault
+14.63% 10 517 M $
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+58.84% 256 B $
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
-4.48% 66 847 M $
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
-5.93% 64 194 M $
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+59.40% 52 046 M $
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
-9.97% 41 911 M $
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
-16.35% 38 537 M $
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+20.86% 30 283 M $
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+73.06% 29 621 M $
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED Stock Great Wall Motor Company Limited
+13.19% 27 201 M $
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Renault - Euronext Paris
  4. News Renault
  5. Renault : Ampere’s CMD
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer