RENAULT : Ampere's CMD: a wink to its stakeholders, history and the competition
Nov. 15
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.11.2023 - 15:15
|DP
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (93.6%): nearly 2.1 million passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2022, distributed by brand between Renault (1,415,646 units), Dacia (573,837), Renault Korea Motors (51,083), Alpine (3,546), EVeasy (6,987) and Mobilize (75); - services (6.4%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services. At the end of 2022, the group had 34 industrial sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.8%), Europe (47.1%), Americas (9.4%), Asia/Pacific (5.8%), Eurasia (4.1%), Africa and Middle East (3.8%).
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
