Renault: CMA CGM invests in Flexis SAS

Renault Group has announced that CMA CGM Group has joined Flexis SAS, its joint venture founded last month with Volvo Group, and dedicated to the development of the next generation of electric vans, to be produced at the Sandouville plant.



CMA CGM, through its PULSE energy fund, is taking a 10% stake in Flexis SAS and will invest up to 120 million euros by 2026, while Volvo and Renault plan to invest 300 million respectively over the next three years.



Philippe Divry has been appointed CEO and Krishnan Sundararajan COO of this new company, which 'combines the industrial expertise of world-class automakers with the know-how of the number-one automotive logistics company', according to Renault.



