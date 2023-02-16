Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:43:16 2023-02-16 am EST
42.24 EUR   -2.05%
03:19aRenault : Consolidated financial statements and additional information
PU
02:58aRENAULT SA : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
02:55aFrench Carmaker Renault Targets at Least 6% Operating Margin in FY23
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault : Consolidated financial statements and additional information

02/16/2023 | 03:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022

Unaudited document - The audit report relating to the certification of the consolidated accounts is in

the process of being issued

1

Consolidated financial statements 2022

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Consolidated income statement

3

2. Consolidated comprehensive income

4

3. Consolidated financial position

5

4. Changes in consolidated shareholders' equity

6

5. Consolidated cash flows

7

6. Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

8

6.1. Information on operating segments and Regions

8

A. Information by operating segment

9

A1. Consolidated income statement by operating segment

9

A2. Consolidated financial position by operating segment

10

A3. Consolidated cash flows by operating segment

12

A4. Other information for the Automotive segment: net cash position (net financial indebtedness),

Operational free cash flow and ROCE

14

B. Information by Region

15

6.2. Accounting policies and scope of consolidation

16

Note 1 - Approval of the financial statements

16

Note 2 - Accounting policies

16

Note 3 - Changes in the scope of consolidation and assets and liabilities held for sale

27

6.3. Consolidated income statement

29

Note 4 - Revenues

29

Note 5 - Other income and expenses included in the operating margin, by nature

29

Note 6 - Other operating income and expenses

29

Note 7 - Financial income (expenses)

30

Note 8 - Current and deferred taxes

31

Note 9 - Basic and diluted earnings per share

33

6.4. Operating assets and liabilities, shareholders' equity

33

Note 10 - Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

33

Note 11 - Impairment tests on fixed assets

36

Note 12 - Investment in Nissan

36

Note 13 - Investments in other associates and joint ventures

39

Note 14 - Inventories

41

Note 15 - Sales Financing receivables

41

Note 16 - Receivables

43

Note 17 - Other current and non-current assets

43

Note 18 - Shareholders' equity

43

Note 19 - Provisions for pensions and other long-term employee benefit obligations

46

Note 20 - Change in provisions

49

Note 21 - Other current and non-current liabilities

50

6.5. Financial assets and liabilities, fair value and management of financial risks

50

Note 22 - Financial assets - cash and cash equivalents

50

Note 23 - Financial liabilities and sales financing debts

51

Note 24 - Financial instruments by category, fair value and impact on net income

54

Note 25 - Derivatives and management of financial risks

56

6.6. Cash flows and other information

63

Note 26 - Cash flows

63

Note 27 - Related parties

63

Note 28 - Off-balance sheet commitments, contingent assets and liabilities, assets pledged and

received as collateral

64

Note 29 - Subsequent events

67

Note 30 - Consolidated companies

68

2

1. Consolidated income statement

(€ million)

Notes

2022

2021 ¹

Revenues

4

46,391

41,659

Cost of goods and services sold

(37,145)

(33,720)

Research and development expenses

10-A

(2,125)

(2,313)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(4,526)

(4,473)

Other operating income and expenses

6

(379)

(253)

Other operating income

425

720

Other operating expenses

(804)

(973)

Operating income (loss)

2,216

900

Cost of net financial indebtedness

(181)

(255)

Cost of gross financial indebtedness

(349)

(301)

Income on cash and financial assets

168

46

Other financial income and expenses

(305)

(40)

Financial income (expenses)

7

(486)

(295)

Share in net income (loss) of associates and joint ventures

423

515

Nissan

12

526

380

Other associates and joint ventures

13

(103)

135

Pre-tax income

2,153

1,120

Current and deferred taxes

8

(533)

(571)

Net income from continuing operations

1,620

549

Net income from continuing operations - parent-company shareholders' share

1,650

524

Net income from continuing operations - non-controlling interests' share

(30)

25

Net income from discontinued operations

3

(2,320)

418

Net income from discontinued operations - parent-company shareholders' share

(1,988)

364

Net income from discontinued operations - non-controlling interests' share

(332)

54

NET INCOME

(700)

967

Net income - parent company shareholders' share

(338)

888

Net income - non-controlling interests' share

(362)

79

Basic earnings per share ² (€)

(1.24)

3.25

Basic earnings per share of continuing operations - parent-company

shareholders' share (€)

6.07

1.92

Basic earnings per share of discontinued operations - parent-company

shareholders' share (€)

(7.31)

1.33

Diluted earnings per share ² (€)

(1.24)

3.24

Diluted earnings per share of continuing operations - parent-company

shareholders' share (€)

6.07

1.91

Diluted earnings per share of discontinued operations - parent-company

shareholders' share (€)

(7.31)

1.33

Number of shares outstanding (thousands)

for basic earnings per share

9

272,097

272,102

for diluted earnings per share

9

274,251

273,868

  1. The 2021 financial statements have been adjusted in application of IFRS 5 due to the discontinued operations in the Russian Federation (see Note 3-B).
  2. Net income from continuing operations and Net income from discontinued operations - parent-company shareholders' share, divided by the number of shares stated.

3 Consolidated financial statements 2022

2. Consolidated comprehensive income

2022

2021 ¹

Tax

Tax

(€ million)

Gross

effect

Net

Gross

effect

Net

Net income

(167)

(533)

(700)

1,538

(571)

967

Other components of comprehensive income from parent company and subsidiaries

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

320

31

351

327

(23)

304

Actuarial gains and losses on defined-benefit pension plans

320

31

351

134

(35)

99

Equity instruments at fair value through equity

-

-

-

193

12

205

Items that have been or will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

878

(73)

805

181

(27)

154

Translation adjustments on foreign activities

(10)

-

(10)

30

-

30

Translation adjustments on foreign activities in hyperinflationary economies

71

-

71

21

-

21

Partial hedge of the investment in Nissan

(25)

-

(25)

4

-

4

Fair value adjustments on cash flow hedging instruments ²

327

(77)

250

65

(28)

37

Debt instruments at fair value through equity ²

(13)

4

(9)

(5)

1

(4)

Items that have been reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations ³

528

-

528

66

-

66

TOTAL OTHER COMPONENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FROM PARENT COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (A)

1,198

(42)

1,156

508

(50)

458

Share of associates and joint ventures in other components of comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

196

-

196

571

-

571

Actuarial gains and losses on defined-benefit pension plans

193

-

193

421

-

421

Other

3

-

3

150

-

150

Items that have been or will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

710

-

710

634

-

634

Translation adjustments on foreign activities

755

-

755

580

-

580

Other

(45)

-

(45)

54

-

54

TOTAL SHARE OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES IN OTHER COMPONENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (B)

906

-

906

1,205

-

1,205

OTHER COMPONENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (A) + (B)

2,104

(42)

2,062

1,713

(50)

1,663

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1,937

(575)

1,362

3,251

(621)

2,630

Parent company shareholders' share

1,670

2,539

Non-controlling interests' share

(308)

91

  1. The 2021 financial statements have been adjusted in application of IFRS 5 due to the discontinued operations in the Russian Federation (see Note 3-B).
  2. The figures reclassified to profit and loss in 2022 are presented in Note 18-F.
  3. Items that have been reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations in 2022 include the reclassification to profit and loss of translation adjustments of the Russian entities that have been sold (see Note 3-B).

4

3. Consolidated financial position

ASSETS (€ million)

Notes

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Non-current assets

Intangible assets and goodwill

10-A

4,700

6,398

Property, plant and equipment

10-B

11,705

16,167

Investments in associates and joint ventures

18,210

16,955

Nissan

12

17,487

16,234

Other associates and joint ventures

13

723

721

Non-current financial assets

22

413

373

Deferred tax assets

8

593

550

Other non-current assets

17

938

966

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

36,559

41,409

Current assets

Inventories

14

5,213

4,792

Sales Financing receivables

15

44,247

39,498

Automotive receivables

16

998

788

Current financial assets

22

1,416

1,380

Current tax assets

17

154

128

Other current assets

17

4,097

3,688

Cash and cash equivalents

22

21,774

21,928

Assets held for sale

3

3,861

129

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

81,760

72,331

TOTAL ASSETS

118,319

113,740

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (€ million)

Notes

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,127

1,127

Share premium

3,785

3,785

Treasury shares

(208)

(237)

Revaluation of financial instruments

208

5

Translation adjustment

(2,146)

(3,407)

Reserves

26,370

25,159

Net income - parent company shareholders' share

(338)

888

Shareholders' equity - parent company shareholders' share

28,798

27,320

Shareholders' equity - non-controlling interests' share

741

574

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

18

29,539

27,894

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

8

1,021

1,009

Provisions for pension and other long-term employee benefit obligations - long-term

19

1,029

1,355

Other provisions - long-term

20

1,341

1,291

Non-current financial liabilities

23

10,738

13,232

Provisions for uncertain tax liabilities - long-term

21

234

217

Other non-current liabilities

21

1,372

1,457

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

15,735

18,561

Current liabilities

Provisions for pension and other long-term employee benefit obligations - short-term

19

45

85

Other provisions - short-term

20

1,087

1,550

Current financial liabilities

23

4,605

3,605

Sales Financing debts

23

48,999

45,123

Trade payables

8,405

7,975

Current tax liabilities

21

312

266

Provisions for uncertain tax liabilities - short-term

21

21

6

Other current liabilities

21

8,698

8,493

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

3

873

182

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

73,045

67,285

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

118,319

113,740

5 Consolidated financial statements 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RENAULT
03:19aRenault : Consolidated financial statements and additional information
PU
02:58aRENAULT SA : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
02:55aFrench Carmaker Renault Targets at Least 6% Operating Margin in FY23
MT
01:19aRenault swings back to losses on Russia exit, offers dividend
RE
01:02aRenault Group Delivers : doubled profitability, record free cash flow, resumed dividend & ..
GL
01:01aRenault Group Delivers : doubled profitability, record free cash flow, resumed dividend & ..
AQ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims F..
DJ
02/15RENAULT SA : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/14Deep-sea mining may disrupt whale communication, study finds
RE
02/14Renault : Document AMF CP. 2023E884659
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 413 M 48 462 M 48 462 M
Net income 2022 -443 M -473 M -473 M
Net cash 2022 946 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,3x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 11 500 M 12 272 M 12 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 43,13 €
Average target price 46,03 €
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT37.89%12 272
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.86%192 545
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.85%82 078
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.51%82 010
BMW AG18.95%67 057
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27.68%59 174