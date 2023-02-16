Renault : Consolidated financial statements and additional information
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Consolidated income statement
2. Consolidated comprehensive income
3. Consolidated financial position
4. Changes in consolidated shareholders' equity
5. Consolidated cash flows
6. Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
6.1. Information on operating segments and Regions
A. Information by operating segment
A1. Consolidated income statement by operating segment
A2. Consolidated financial position by operating segment
A3. Consolidated cash flows by operating segment
A4. Other information for the Automotive segment: net cash position (net financial indebtedness),
Operational free cash flow and ROCE
B. Information by Region
6.2. Accounting policies and scope of consolidation
Note 1 - Approval of the financial statements
Note 2 - Accounting policies
Note 3 - Changes in the scope of consolidation and assets and liabilities held for sale
6.3. Consolidated income statement
Note 4 - Revenues
Note 5 - Other income and expenses included in the operating margin, by nature
Note 6 - Other operating income and expenses
Note 7 - Financial income (expenses)
Note 8 - Current and deferred taxes
Note 9 - Basic and diluted earnings per share
6.4. Operating assets and liabilities, shareholders' equity
Note 10 - Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
Note 11 - Impairment tests on fixed assets
Note 12 - Investment in Nissan
Note 13 - Investments in other associates and joint ventures
Note 14 - Inventories
Note 15 - Sales Financing receivables
Note 16 - Receivables
Note 17 - Other current and non-current assets
Note 18 - Shareholders' equity
Note 19 - Provisions for pensions and other long-term employee benefit obligations
Note 20 - Change in provisions
Note 21 - Other current and non-current liabilities
6.5. Financial assets and liabilities, fair value and management of financial risks
Note 22 - Financial assets - cash and cash equivalents
Note 23 - Financial liabilities and sales financing debts
Note 24 - Financial instruments by category, fair value and impact on net income
Note 25 - Derivatives and management of financial risks
6.6. Cash flows and other information
Note 26 - Cash flows
Note 27 - Related parties
Note 28 - Off-balance sheet commitments, contingent assets and liabilities, assets pledged and
received as collateral
Note 29 - Subsequent events
Note 30 - Consolidated companies
1. Consolidated income statement
(€ million)
Notes
2022
2021 ⁽¹⁾
Revenues
4
46,391
41,659
Cost of goods and services sold
(37,145)
(33,720)
Research and development expenses
10-A
(2,125)
(2,313)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(4,526)
(4,473)
Other operating income and expenses
6
(379)
(253)
Other operating income
425
720
Other operating expenses
(804)
(973)
Operating income (loss)
2,216
900
Cost of net financial indebtedness
(181)
(255)
Cost of gross financial indebtedness
(349)
(301)
Income on cash and financial assets
168
46
Other financial income and expenses
(305)
(40)
Financial income (expenses)
7
(486)
(295)
Share in net income (loss) of associates and joint ventures
423
515
Nissan
12
526
380
Other associates and joint ventures
13
(103)
135
Pre-tax income
2,153
1,120
Current and deferred taxes
8
(533)
(571)
Net income from continuing operations
1,620
549
Net income from continuing operations - parent-company shareholders' share
1,650
524
Net income from continuing operations - non-controlling interests' share
(30)
25
Net income from discontinued operations
3
(2,320)
418
Net income from discontinued operations - parent-company shareholders' share
(1,988)
364
Net income from discontinued operations - non-controlling interests' share
(332)
54
NET INCOME
(700)
967
Net income - parent company shareholders' share
(338)
888
Net income - non-controlling interests' share
(362)
79
Basic earnings per share ⁽²⁾ (€)
(1.24)
3.25
Basic earnings per share of continuing operations - parent-company
shareholders' share (€)
6.07
1.92
Basic earnings per share of discontinued operations - parent-company
shareholders' share (€)
(7.31)
1.33
Diluted earnings per share ⁽²⁾ (€)
(1.24)
3.24
Diluted earnings per share of continuing operations - parent-company
shareholders' share (€)
6.07
1.91
Diluted earnings per share of discontinued operations - parent-company
shareholders' share (€)
(7.31)
1.33
Number of shares outstanding (thousands)
for basic earnings per share
9
272,097
272,102
for diluted earnings per share
9
274,251
273,868
The 2021 financial statements have been adjusted in application of IFRS 5 due to the discontinued operations in the Russian Federation (see Note 3-B).
Net income from continuing operations and Net income from discontinued operations - parent-company shareholders' share, divided by the number of shares stated.
2. Consolidated comprehensive income
2022
2021 ⁽¹⁾
Tax
Tax
(€ million)
Gross
effect
Net
Gross
effect
Net
Net income
(167)
(533)
(700)
1,538
(571)
967
Other components of comprehensive income from parent company and subsidiaries
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
320
31
351
327
(23)
304
Actuarial gains and losses on defined-benefit pension plans
320
31
351
134
(35)
99
Equity instruments at fair value through equity
-
-
-
193
12
205
Items that have been or will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
878
(73)
805
181
(27)
154
Translation adjustments on foreign activities
(10)
-
(10)
30
-
30
Translation adjustments on foreign activities in hyperinflationary economies
71
-
71
21
-
21
Partial hedge of the investment in Nissan
(25)
-
(25)
4
-
4
Fair value adjustments on cash flow hedging instruments ⁽²⁾
327
(77)
250
65
(28)
37
Debt instruments at fair value through equity ⁽²⁾
(13)
4
(9)
(5)
1
(4)
Items that have been reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations ⁽³⁾
528
-
528
66
-
66
TOTAL OTHER COMPONENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FROM PARENT COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (A)
1,198
(42)
1,156
508
(50)
458
Share of associates and joint ventures in other components of comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
196
-
196
571
-
571
Actuarial gains and losses on defined-benefit pension plans
193
-
193
421
-
421
Other
3
-
3
150
-
150
Items that have been or will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
710
-
710
634
-
634
Translation adjustments on foreign activities
755
-
755
580
-
580
Other
(45)
-
(45)
54
-
54
TOTAL SHARE OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES IN OTHER COMPONENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (B)
906
-
906
1,205
-
1,205
OTHER COMPONENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (A) + (B)
2,104
(42)
2,062
1,713
(50)
1,663
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1,937
(575)
1,362
3,251
(621)
2,630
Parent company shareholders' share
1,670
2,539
Non-controlling interests' share
(308)
91
The 2021 financial statements have been adjusted in application of IFRS 5 due to the discontinued operations in the Russian Federation (see Note 3-B).
The figures reclassified to profit and loss in 2022 are presented in Note 18-F.
Items that have been reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations in 2022 include the reclassification to profit and loss of translation adjustments of the Russian entities that have been sold (see Note 3-B).
3. Consolidated financial position
ASSETS (€ million)
Notes
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Non-current assets
Intangible assets and goodwill
10-A
4,700
6,398
Property, plant and equipment
10-B
11,705
16,167
Investments in associates and joint ventures
18,210
16,955
Nissan
12
17,487
16,234
Other associates and joint ventures
13
723
721
Non-current financial assets
22
413
373
Deferred tax assets
8
593
550
Other non-current assets
17
938
966
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
36,559
41,409
Current assets
Inventories
14
5,213
4,792
Sales Financing receivables
15
44,247
39,498
Automotive receivables
16
998
788
Current financial assets
22
1,416
1,380
Current tax assets
17
154
128
Other current assets
17
4,097
3,688
Cash and cash equivalents
22
21,774
21,928
Assets held for sale
3
3,861
129
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
81,760
72,331
TOTAL ASSETS
118,319
113,740
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (€ million)
Notes
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,127
1,127
Share premium
3,785
3,785
Treasury shares
(208)
(237)
Revaluation of financial instruments
208
5
Translation adjustment
(2,146)
(3,407)
Reserves
26,370
25,159
Net income - parent company shareholders' share
(338)
888
Shareholders' equity - parent company shareholders' share