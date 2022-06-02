Renault : Document AMF CP. 2022E844786

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 46 157 M 49 171 M 49 171 M Net income 2022 -636 M -678 M -678 M Net Debt 2022 849 M 904 M 904 M P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x Yield 2022 1,38% Capitalization 7 116 M 7 581 M 7 581 M EV / Sales 2022 0,17x EV / Sales 2023 0,13x Nbr of Employees 160 000 Free-Float 53,7% Chart RENAULT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RENAULT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Last Close Price 26,19 € Average target price 35,70 € Spread / Average Target 36,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RENAULT -14.27% 7 581 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 4.37% 232 252 VOLKSWAGEN AG -11.09% 102 314 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.43% 76 702 BMW AG -6.96% 57 488 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -34.73% 55 807