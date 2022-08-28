Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-26 am EDT
27.41 EUR   -3.27%
04:01pRENAULT : Document AMF CP. 2022E858304
PU
08/26Renault introduces hippie caviar motel
AQ
08/26Factbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault : Document AMF CP. 2022E858304

08/28/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:12:03.837 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:12:02.873 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:07.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:06.047 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:04.993 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:03.983 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:10:02.937 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:07.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:06.16 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:05.16 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:04.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:08:03.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:06:05.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:06:04.85 DeclarationDirigeants Document LDC Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:06:03.85 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:06:02.817 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:04:06.067 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:04:05.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:04:04.167 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T18:04:02.923 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T16:34:02.853 Declarations Document ARKEMA Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:34:03.963 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:34:02.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:32:05.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:32:04.153 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T15:32:02.96 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T14:26:02.77 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
null 2022-08-26T11:58:05.45 PasseportIn Depot GOLDMAN SACHS & CO WERTPAPIER GMBH Link
null 2022-08-26T11:36:08.133 PasseportIn Depot CREDIT SUISSE INTERNATIONAL Link
null 2022-08-26T11:36:05.88 PasseportIn Depot NOMURA INTERNATIONAL FUNDING PTE. LTD. Link
null 2022-08-26T11:34:05.81 PasseportIn Depot NOMURA BANK INTERNATIONAL PLC Link
null 2022-08-26T11:16:07.02 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER Link
null 2022-08-26T11:16:03.36 Prospectus Approbation BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T11:12:02.843 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-08-26T10:18:03.31 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-08-26T10:17:23.533 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:17:16.37 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-08-26T10:16:39.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:16:02.237 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:15:26.17 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:14:49.817 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:10:09.08 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:07:15.883 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-26T10:04:03.803 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T09:56:03.697 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T09:54:07.8 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
2022-08-26T00:00:00 2022-08-26T09:54:05.007 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:10:02.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document POXEL Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:08:05.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:08:04.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:08:03.64 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:08:02.713 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:06:05.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:06:04.683 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:06:03.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:06:02.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATLAND Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:07.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERMES INTERNATIONAL Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:06.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:05.923 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALEO Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:04.92 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALEO Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:03.867 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:04:02.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document ORPEA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:02:06.12 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:02:05.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:02:04.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T18:02:02.887 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T16:04:02.56 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:40:05.653 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:40:04.717 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:40:03.697 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:40:02.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:38:05.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:38:03.83 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:38:02.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T15:36:08.753 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T13:14:02.857 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T11:30:02.727 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-08-25T11:02:03.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:38:32.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:35:37.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:32:44.917 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:29:49.903 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:29:12.34 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:28:33.54 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:25:37.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:22:45.21 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T10:19:51.757 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-08-25T10:19:50.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T10:16:58.22 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
null 2022-08-25T10:16:57.323 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:12:32.373 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-25T00:00:00 2022-08-25T10:12:30.91 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
null 2022-08-25T10:09:29.197 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-08-25T10:06:05.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:18:04.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:18:03.71 DeclarationDirigeants Document THERMADOR GROUPE Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:16:06.86 DeclarationDirigeants Document THERMADOR GROUPE Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:16:05.747 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:16:04.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-08-24T00:00:00 2022-08-24T18:16:03.61 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 20:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENAULT
04:01pRENAULT : Document AMF CP. 2022E858304
PU
08/26Renault introduces hippie caviar motel
AQ
08/26Factbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
08/26Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
08/26RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/25In isolated Russia, a tale of two economies
RE
08/25Six Automakers in South Korea to Recall Vehicles over Defective Parts
MT
08/25Ferronordic Leases New Site in Germany to Repair, Sell Used Trucks
MT
08/25In isolated Russia, a tale of two economies
RE
08/24RENAULT : Document AMF CP. 2022E857987
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 365 M 45 342 M 45 342 M
Net income 2022 -400 M -400 M -400 M
Net cash 2022 221 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,6x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 7 448 M 7 444 M 7 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 27,41 €
Average target price 38,90 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-10.28%7 444
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.12%210 253
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.59%83 553
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.81%61 952
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.63%58 812
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.09%57 199