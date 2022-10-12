Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Renault
  News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:20 2022-10-12 am EDT
30.37 EUR   -1.19%
09:52aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2022E866200
PU
06:48aChina's BYD wins five-star European safety rating for electric SUV
RE
06:36aAsian Stock Markets Choppy, Hong Kong Loses Ground
MT
Renault : Document AMF CP. 2022E866200

10/12/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 13:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 45 008 M 43 761 M 43 761 M
Net income 2022 -435 M -423 M -423 M
Net cash 2022 214 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,9x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 8 351 M 8 120 M 8 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 30,73 €
Average target price 39,95 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT0.61%8 120
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.60%184 736
VOLKSWAGEN AG-30.53%71 918
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-21.81%54 974
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-45.27%46 789
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-45.31%46 474