    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:05 2022-10-25 am EDT
31.69 EUR   -1.06%
09:54aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2022E868212
PU
07:50aRENAULT SA : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06:11aVolvo Transaction Not In Need Of Repairs Despite High Market Shares
AQ
Renault : Document AMF CP. 2022E868212

10/25/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 13:53:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 44 479 M 43 956 M 43 956 M
Net income 2022 -432 M -427 M -427 M
Net cash 2022 640 M 632 M 632 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,3x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 8 703 M 8 601 M 8 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 32,03 €
Average target price 40,85 €
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT4.85%8 601
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.18%183 611
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.63%75 922
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.54%61 786
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.08%52 082
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.31%50 173