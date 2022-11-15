Advanced search
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:05 2022-11-15 am EST
33.40 EUR   +1.95%
09:52aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2022E871969
PU
11/14Renault chairman says 'nothing is blocking' Nissan alliance talks
RE
11/14Renault to discuss 'important subjects' with alliance members, chairman says
RE
Renault : Document AMF CP. 2022E871969

11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST
Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
09:52aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2022E871969
PU
11/14Renault chairman says 'nothing is blocking' Nissan alliance talks
RE
11/14Renault to discuss 'important subjects' with alliance members, chairman says
RE
11/14Renault : Document AMF CP. 2022E871649
PU
11/14Renault pro+ range streamlined for 2023 model year with new trim lines and price reduct..
AQ
11/14Renault Group : Implementation of the share buyback programme
GL
11/10Qualcomm and renault group intend to extend their strategic cooperation to renault's ne..
AQ
11/10Renault group and google announced today an expanded partnership aimed at designing and..
AQ
11/10Analysis-Separation anxiety over Renault's five-way split
RE
11/09RENAULT SA : UBS remains Neutral
MD
Financials
Sales 2022 44 682 M 46 183 M 46 183 M
Net income 2022 -471 M -486 M -486 M
Net cash 2022 691 M 715 M 715 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,0x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 8 754 M 9 048 M 9 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 32,76 €
Average target price 41,89 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT7.25%9 048
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.68%193 009
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.18%88 934
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-3.92%71 809
BMW AG-3.91%56 772
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.89%56 728