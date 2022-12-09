Renault : Document AMF CP. 2022E875597

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 44 649 M 47 088 M 47 088 M Net income 2022 -517 M -545 M -545 M Net cash 2022 911 M 961 M 961 M P/E ratio 2022 -19,8x Yield 2022 0,31% Capitalization 9 126 M 9 624 M 9 624 M EV / Sales 2022 0,18x EV / Sales 2023 0,15x Nbr of Employees 160 000 Free-Float 63,7% Chart RENAULT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RENAULT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 34,15 € Average target price 42,47 € Spread / Average Target 24,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RENAULT 11.80% 9 624 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -7.93% 193 539 VOLKSWAGEN AG -23.03% 84 993 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -6.61% 71 217 BMW AG -6.25% 56 379 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -34.85% 54 271