Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:02:32 2023-02-14 am EST
42.18 EUR   +1.55%
09:42aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2023E884659
PU
09:16aEU Parliament decides: From 2035 only CO2-free new cars
DP
07:58aEuropean IPO Market Picks Up After Volatility Curbed 2022 Listings -- At a Glance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault : Document AMF CP. 2023E884659

02/14/2023 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:07.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:06.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:05.747 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:04.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:34:03.477 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:12.953 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:11.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ARKEMA Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:10.93 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:09.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:08.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:07.897 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:06.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:32:05.733 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T15:10:02.84 RetraitObligatoire Document SERMA GROUP Link
null 2023-02-14T14:20:12.377 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-02-14T14:18:03.147 Prospectus Approbation ARVAL SERVICE LEASE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T12:00:02.893 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:52:02.913 Declarations Document REXEL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:06.75 Declarations Document REXEL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:05.74 Declarations Document MERSEN Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:04.717 RetraitObligatoire Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-02-14T00:00:00 2023-02-14T11:34:03.67 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-02-14T11:32:02.843 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-02-14T11:24:47.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:23:40.037 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:22:34.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:21:29.323 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:20:24.387 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:19:18.53 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:18:14.373 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:17:10.463 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:16:06.65 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:15:03.437 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:14:00.023 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:12:56.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:11:52.76 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T11:04:35.7 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:57:07.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:49:49.927 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:42:33.35 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:35:19.567 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:26:07.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:18:53.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:11:36.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:04:03.623 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-14T10:02:04.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:12.267 DeclarationDirigeants Document HYDROGEN-REFUELING-SOLUTIONS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:11.293 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:10.28 DeclarationDirigeants Document SPARTOO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:09.287 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:08.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:07.307 DeclarationDirigeants Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:06.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:05.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:04.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:03.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:04:02.52 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:02:03.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T18:02:02.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T16:54:03.533 Declarations Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T16:54:02.513 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T16:52:02.513 Declarations Document AXA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:11.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:09.993 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:08.97 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:07.907 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:06.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:05.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:04.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:40:03.687 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:22.917 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:21.863 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:20.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:19.713 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:18.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:17.65 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:16.617 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T15:38:15.63 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
null 2023-02-13T13:28:04.58 Prospectus Approbation ALD Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T12:08:02.543 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T11:18:02.667 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T11:16:03.857 Declarations Document AXA Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T11:16:02.66 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-02-13T10:26:03.34 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-02-13T00:00:00 2023-02-13T10:24:04.053 ObligationDepotOP Document GASCOGNE Link
null 2023-02-11T10:58:21.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:57:14.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:57:10.017 undefined Communique CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL Link
null 2023-02-11T10:56:03.813 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:54:58.127 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:53:52.4 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:52:59.413 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-02-11T10:45:39.853 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:45:36.073 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-02-11T10:45:31.333 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-02-11T10:44:25.823 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:43:18.317 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:35:59.393 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:28:37.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-02-11T10:21:19.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RENAULT
09:42aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2023E884659
PU
09:16aEU Parliament decides: From 2035 only CO2-free new cars
DP
07:58aEuropean IPO Market Picks Up After Volatility Curbed 2022 Listings -- At a Glance
DJ
02:34aGDP Recovery in Q4 Bolsters Japan Shares; Suntory Beverage Rises Over 6%
MT
02/13Industrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02/13German Shares Rise as EU Commission Reverses Recession Forecast
MT
02/13Renault, Nissan Investing $600 Million in India
MT
02/13North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Hold Stea..
DJ
02/13European Midday Briefing: Investor Focus on U.S. CPI, Rate Outl..
DJ
02/13Nissan, Renault to invest $600 mil. to make 6 new models in India
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 333 M 48 583 M 48 583 M
Net income 2022 -456 M -489 M -489 M
Net cash 2022 946 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,6x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 11 076 M 11 870 M 11 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 41,54 €
Average target price 45,69 €
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT32.81%11 870
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.53%192 134
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG16.40%81 943
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.27%80 109
BMW AG17.07%66 890
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY24.91%58 603