Renault : Document AMF CP. 2023E888740

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 45 413 M 48 436 M 48 436 M Net income 2022 -443 M -473 M -473 M Net cash 2022 946 M 1 009 M 1 009 M P/E ratio 2022 -26,6x Yield 2022 0,66% Capitalization 10 959 M 11 688 M 11 688 M EV / Sales 2022 0,22x EV / Sales 2023 0,16x Nbr of Employees 111 000 Free-Float 63,7% Chart RENAULT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RENAULT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 40,52 € Average target price 49,83 € Spread / Average Target 23,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RENAULT 29.54% 11 688 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 4.61% 190 727 VOLKSWAGEN AG 16.05% 84 711 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 20.57% 84 471 BMW AG 17.93% 67 118 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 8.56% 50 932