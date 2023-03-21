Renault : Document AMF CP. 2023E890369

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 45 413 M 48 649 M 48 649 M Net income 2022 -443 M -475 M -475 M Net cash 2022 946 M 1 013 M 1 013 M P/E ratio 2022 -23,2x Yield 2022 0,75% Capitalization 9 584 M 10 266 M 10 266 M EV / Sales 2022 0,19x EV / Sales 2023 0,13x Nbr of Employees 111 000 Free-Float 63,7% Chart RENAULT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RENAULT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 35,43 € Average target price 49,83 € Spread / Average Target 40,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RENAULT 13.29% 10 266 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.51% 182 505 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 12.61% 79 238 VOLKSWAGEN AG 3.28% 74 973 BMW AG 14.67% 65 686 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.06% 46 888