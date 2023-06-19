Renault : Document AMF CP. 2023E915609

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 50 594 M 55 270 M 55 270 M Net income 2023 2 320 M 2 535 M 2 535 M Net cash 2023 2 334 M 2 550 M 2 550 M P/E ratio 2023 4,03x Yield 2023 3,17% Capitalization 9 942 M 10 861 M 10 861 M EV / Sales 2023 0,15x EV / Sales 2024 0,09x Nbr of Employees 105 812 Free-Float 63,7% Chart RENAULT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RENAULT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 36,76 € Average target price 49,28 € Spread / Average Target 34,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer Thierry Pieton Chief Finance Officer Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman Gilles Le Borgne Chief Technology Officer Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RENAULT 17.52% 10 861 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 27.78% 221 605 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 23.94% 88 939 VOLKSWAGEN AG 10.82% 80 593 BMW AG 33.99% 77 615 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 23.99% 57 691