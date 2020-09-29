Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/29 11:38:29 am
22.248 EUR   -3.69%
11:10aRENAULT : François dossa is appointed svp, open innovation...
PU
11:10aRENAULT : François provost is appointed svp, international...
PU
08:45aRENAULT : Continues the social dialogue on the economic...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : FRANÇOIS DOSSA IS APPOINTED SVP, OPEN INNOVATION...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 29, 2020 - Groupe Renault announces thatFrançois Dossa is appointed SVP, Open Innovation Projects Directoras of October 1st, 2020. He is member of the Renault Management Committee. He is responsible for steering strategic projects, such as the project around a circular economy eco-system in Flins, and the project for making the Technocentre the heart of a technological eco-system for mobility. He will report to Jose Vicente de los Mozos, EVP, Groupe Renault Industry and to Gilles Le Borgne, EVP, Groupe Renault Engineering.

As of October 1st, the Transformation and Organisation Division reports directly to François Roger, EVP, Groupe Renault Human Resources, Prevention & Protection and Real Estate & Facility Management.

####


Born in 1963, François Dossa graduated with a Master's in Business Administration from HEC Paris in 1984.

François Dossa held a number of executive positions for over 24 years in the investment banking sector in Europe and Latin America. For a period of 11 years, he was CEO of Société Générale Brazil where he was head of investment and banking activities in the Brazilian and Latin American markets. Before moving to Brazil, he served for two years as Director at Société Générale in Paris.

He joined the Alliance in April 2017 as Alliance Global Vice President of Ventures and Open Innovation, after being CEO of Nissan Brazil.

On 1 August 2019, he is appointed Senior Vice President, Transformation and Organisation, Groupe Renault.

In October 2020, François Dossa is appointed SVP, Projects Director. He is a member of the Groupe Renault Management Committee.

***

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RENAULT
11:10aRENAULT : François dossa is appointed svp, open innovation...
PU
11:10aRENAULT : François provost is appointed svp, international...
PU
08:45aRENAULT : Continues the social dialogue on the economic...
PU
06:58a'BRING BACK TRUST' : Carlos Ghosn offers executive training in troubled Lebanon
RE
05:31aPEUGEOT : Main Renault unions reject cost-cutting plans - sources
RE
09/26RENAULT : Hamilton beats Bottas in final practice in Sochi
AQ
09/26Nissan to launch slew of new vehicles in China over next five years - CEO
RE
09/26Nissan to launch slew of new vehicles in China over next 5 years - CEO
RE
09/25MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO CUT 500-600 JOB : sources
RE
09/25RENAULT : Bottas may delay Hamilton's rendezvous with F1 history
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 318 M 50 811 M 50 811 M
Net income 2020 -7 510 M -8 809 M -8 809 M
Net Debt 2020 3 084 M 3 618 M 3 618 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 6 219 M 7 248 M 7 294 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,44 €
Last Close Price 23,10 €
Spread / Highest target 255%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-45.23%7 248
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.94%190 074
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.58%84 975
DAIMLER AG-7.08%57 201
BMW AG-15.60%46 426
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-19.84%42 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group