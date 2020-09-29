Renault : FRANÇOIS DOSSA IS APPOINTED SVP, OPEN INNOVATION...

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 29, 2020 - Groupe Renault announces thatFrançois Dossa is appointed SVP, Open Innovation Projects Directoras of October 1st, 2020. He is member of the Renault Management Committee. He is responsible for steering strategic projects, such as the project around a circular economy eco-system in Flins, and the project for making the Technocentre the heart of a technological eco-system for mobility. He will report to Jose Vicente de los Mozos, EVP, Groupe Renault Industry and to Gilles Le Borgne, EVP, Groupe Renault Engineering.

As of October 1st, the Transformation and Organisation Division reports directly to François Roger, EVP, Groupe Renault Human Resources, Prevention & Protection and Real Estate & Facility Management.

####



Born in 1963, François Dossa graduated with a Master's in Business Administration from HEC Paris in 1984.

François Dossa held a number of executive positions for over 24 years in the investment banking sector in Europe and Latin America. For a period of 11 years, he was CEO of Société Générale Brazil where he was head of investment and banking activities in the Brazilian and Latin American markets. Before moving to Brazil, he served for two years as Director at Société Générale in Paris.

He joined the Alliance in April 2017 as Alliance Global Vice President of Ventures and Open Innovation, after being CEO of Nissan Brazil.

On 1 August 2019, he is appointed Senior Vice President, Transformation and Organisation, Groupe Renault.

In October 2020, François Dossa is appointed SVP, Projects Director. He is a member of the Groupe Renault Management Committee.

***