Renault : FRANÇOIS PROVOST IS APPOINTED SVP, INTERNATIONAL...

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 29, 2020 - Groupe Renault announces thatFrançois Provost is appointed SVP, International Development & Partnerships as of October 1st, 2020. He will report to Luca de Meo, Groupe Renault CEO. He also retains his position as Chairman of China Region, for which he reports to Denis Le Vot, EVP, Regions, Sales and Marketing of Groupe Renault. François Provost is member of the Renault Management Committee.

The role of Francois Provost is key to structure and implement the strategy of the Group and its Brands, with a priority on certain key international countries. In those countries, he will be especially in charge of relations and negotiations with local partners, both current and future, said Luca de Meo, Groupe Renault CEO.

Born in 1968, François Provost graduated from the École Polytechnique and École des Mines de Paris in France. He started his career as senior civil servant in the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, Treasury Department. He then became Senior Advisor to the French Minister of Defense.

He joined Renault in 2002 in the Sales & Marketing Division in France as branch General Manager, then regional Sales Director. In 2005, he took the position of Managing Director of Renault-Nissan Portugal. From 2008 to 2010, he served as Vice-President, Strategy and planning, within the Sales and Marketing department. He was then appointed Chief Operating Officer of Renault Russia.

In September 2011, he became CEO of Renault Samsung Motors.

In 2016, François Provost became Senior Vice President, China Operations and CEO of DRAC (Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company in January 2017, François Provost was appointed Chairman of Asia-Pacific region while remaining Senior Vice President, China Operations.

In April 1st, 2019, François Provost becomes SVP, Chairman of China Region, Groupe Renault. He also sits on the Board of Directors of e-GT NEV, RBJAC (Renault Brilliance Jinbei Automotive Industry), JMEV (Jiangling NEV) and of AILSH (Alliance Innovation Lab Shanghai).

As of October 2020, François Provost is appointed SVP, International Development & Partnerships of Groupe Renault. He is a member of the Groupe Renault Management Committee.

