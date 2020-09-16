Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Renault

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/16 05:22:41 am
23.865 EUR   -0.77%
05:10aRENAULT : Groupe renault appoints the vice president of electro...
PU
09/15RENAULT : Arnaud belloni joins groupe renault
PU
09/15Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn
RE
Renault : GROUPE RENAULT APPOINTS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF ELECTRO...

09/16/2020

I am delighted that Luciano Biondo is joining the Groupe Renault team. His mission will be to steer, in consultation with all stakeholders, the project to create an optimised centre of excellence for electric vehicles and light commercial vehicles in the north of France, based at the Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz plants. Thanks to his industrial experience and local knowledge, Luciano has all the qualities to structure our industrial activities in the region and develop them in a competitive and sustainable manner, said Jose Vicente de los Mozos, EVP Groupe Renault Industry and member of the Groupe Renault Executive Committee.

***

Luciano Biondo, 50, had been President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) since 1 January 2017 and Director of the Valenciennes plant since 2016. He joined Toyota Motor Manufacturing France in 2000 for the start-up of the Yaris in Valenciennes, where he is originally from.

Previously, Luciano Biondo held several industrial positions in the PSA Group: Managing Director of PSA Peugeot Citroën at the Mulhouse site between 2012 and 2013, Managing Director of PSA Peugeot Citroën Slovakia at the Trnava site between 2009 and 2012. He joined the PSA Group in 2006 at the Mulhouse site.

***

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 09:09:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 43 330 M 51 415 M 51 415 M
Net income 2020 -7 483 M -8 879 M -8 879 M
Net Debt 2020 3 018 M 3 581 M 3 581 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 6 475 M 7 670 M 7 683 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 62,0%
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,41 €
Last Close Price 24,05 €
Spread / Highest target 241%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-42.98%7 670
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.40%187 244
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.83%91 229
DAIMLER AG-6.83%58 302
BMW AG-12.06%49 196
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.72%45 194
