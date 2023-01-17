Renault, Geely Automobile May Be Bringing Aramco Into Engine Venture, Reuters Reports

-- French automobile maker Renault S.A. and China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. are looking to bring in Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco as an investor into an engine venture, Reuters reports, quoting people familiar with the matter.

-- The venture involves the development and supply of gasoline engines and hybrid technologies, reports Reuters.

-- All three companies are working to complete a letter of intent in the coming weeks, according to one of the sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reports.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3HavsaD

