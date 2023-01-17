Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:03 2023-01-16 am EST
37.32 EUR   +0.48%
12:48aRenault, Geely Automobile May Be Bringing Aramco Into Engine Venture, Reuters Reports
DJ
12:47aNissan directors endorse steps to reach deal with Renault-sources
RE
12:21aSaudi Aramco in Advanced Talks to Buy Stake in Renault-Geely Powertrain Tech JV
MT
Renault, Geely Automobile May Be Bringing Aramco Into Engine Venture, Reuters Reports

01/17/2023 | 12:48am EST
-- French automobile maker Renault S.A. and China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. are looking to bring in Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco as an investor into an engine venture, Reuters reports, quoting people familiar with the matter.

-- The venture involves the development and supply of gasoline engines and hybrid technologies, reports Reuters.

-- All three companies are working to complete a letter of intent in the coming weeks, according to one of the sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reports.


Full story: https://reut.rs/3HavsaD


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 0047ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.75% 84.69 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.05% 11.46 Delayed Quote.2.81%
HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. -1.05% 1039 Delayed Quote.0.77%
RENAULT 0.48% 37.315 Real-time Quote.19.31%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.16% 32.05 End-of-day quote.-0.16%
WTI 0.81% 79.616 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 44 631 M 48 302 M 48 302 M
Net income 2022 -472 M -511 M -511 M
Net cash 2022 809 M 875 M 875 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,4x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 9 971 M 10 792 M 10 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,32 €
Average target price 43,21 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT19.31%10 792
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.17%193 695
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.99%79 246
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG9.38%77 596
BMW AG10.15%63 605
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.53%51 870