May 31 (Reuters) - Renault Group and Geely Holding Group on Friday announced the creation of a joint venture company called HORSE Powertrain Limited for hybrid and combustion powertrain components and systems, with each group holding 50% stake in the new company. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
