Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:10 2023-06-19 am EDT
36.88 EUR   +0.34%
01:41pRenault names Luca de Meo as new head of Ampere electric vehicle unit
RE
01:41pRenault Group : Ampere: new team for a new game
GL
01:33pRenault Group : Communication of Renault's Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault Group: Communication of Renault's Board of Directors

06/19/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PRESS RELEASE
June 19, 2023

Communication of Renault’s Board of Directors

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 19, 2023 - At its meeting today, The Board of Directors of Renault approved the appointment of Luca de Meo as the future Chairman and CEO of Ampere to assure the company's launch and the success of its planned IPO, while retaining his current responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group.

The Board of Directors also set up an ad-hoc committee, chaired by Jean-Dominique Senard, to oversee the envisaged Initial Public Offering of Ampere.

Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renault Group, said: "Luca de Meo’s impressive achievement in turning around the Renault Group, makes us very confident: no one is better placed to drive the operational success of Ampere, pivotal for the Group and its future, in a transformed mobility landscape."

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group, declared: "I thank the Board of Directors for its trust and assure them of my full commitment to the success of this great Ampere project."

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. More information www.media.renaultgroup.com.

RENAULT GROUP
INVESTOR RELATIONS		 Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

 
RENAULT GROUP
MEDIA RELATIONS

 		 Frederic Texier
+33 6 10 78 49 20
frederic.texier@renault.com

 

Attachment


All news about RENAULT
01:41pRenault names Luca de Meo as new head of Ampere electric vehicle unit
RE
01:41pRenault Group : Ampere: new team for a new game
GL
01:33pRenault Group : Communication of Renault's Board of Directors
GL
10:44aAuto tycoon Ghosn denies payments to former French Cabinet minister
AQ
09:49aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2023E915609
PU
06/17Car Expert Blasts European Internal : 'Reality missing'
AQ
06/15Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave company - sources
RE
06/15Stellantis to unveil Citroën e-C3, first affordable European-made EV
RE
06/15FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% and Outperforms European -2-
DJ
06/15London Market Insurers' Underperformance Looks -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 50 594 M 55 270 M 55 270 M
Net income 2023 2 320 M 2 535 M 2 535 M
Net cash 2023 2 334 M 2 550 M 2 550 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,03x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 9 976 M 10 898 M 10 898 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 105 812
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 36,76 €
Average target price 49,28 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Finance Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Gilles Le Borgne Chief Technology Officer
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT17.52%10 861
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.78%221 605
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.94%88 939
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.82%80 593
BMW AG33.99%77 615
FORD MOTOR COMPANY23.99%57 691
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer