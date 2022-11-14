Advanced search
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
32.53 EUR   +4.48%
Renault Group: Implementation of the share buyback programme

11/14/2022 | 02:01am EST
PRESS RELEASE
November 14, 2022

Implementation of the share buyback programme

Boulogne-Billancourt, November 14, 2022 -

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 636,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from November 14 up to and including November 18, 2022.

The purpose of such shares buyback is to cover Renault's obligations towards the beneficiaries of the long-term incentive plans implemented for the benefit of the Group's employees and corporate officers.

The description of the share buyback programme, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 25, 2022, under the 17th resolution, is detailed on pages 531 of Renault Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document.

RENAULT GROUP Philippine de Schonen
Investor Relations
+33 6 13 45 68 39
Philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

 		 

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.
https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

