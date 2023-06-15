Advanced search
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:04 2023-06-14 am EDT
35.58 EUR   +3.94%
Renault Group: Implementation of the share buyback programme

06/15/2023 | 02:01am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
June 15, 2023

Implementation of the share buyback programme

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 15, 2023 -

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 3 000 000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from June 15 up to and including July 07, 2023.

The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault's obligations towards the participants in an employee shareholding plan and towards the beneficiaries of the long-term incentive plans implemented for the benefit of the Group's employees and corporate officers.

The description of the share buyback programme, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 11, 2023, under the 15th resolution, is detailed on pages 542 of Renault Group's 2022 Universal Registration Document.

RENAULT GROUP Philippine de Schonen
Investor Relations
+33 6 13 45 68 39
Philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

  		 

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information : www.media.renaultgroup.com

 

Attachment


