May 9, 2024

Nissan contributes €225 million to Renault Group’s first quarter 2024 earnings

Nissan released today its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023/2024 (April 1st,2023 to March 31st, 2024).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023/2024 (January 1st to March 31st, 2024), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s first quarter 2024 net income estimated at €225 million1.

As a reminder, following the sales by Renault Group of 211 million and 99.1 million Nissan shares announced on December 13, 2023 and March 28, 2024, respectively, and the cancellation of the acquired shares as part of the buyback by Nissan, Renault Group's holding position as of April 3rd, 2024 amounts to 38.92% of Nissan's capital (16.19% of Nissan shares are held directly and 22.73% of shares are held in the French trust of which Renault Group is the beneficiary).





Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold more than 2.235 million vehicles in 2023. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

1 Based on an average exchange rate of 161.2 yen/euro for the period under review and an interest rate of 40.645% at 31 March 2024.

