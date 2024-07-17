PRESS RELEASE

July 17, 2024

PHILIPPE KRIEF APPOINTED CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER OF RENAULT GROUP



From September 1, 2024, Philippe Krief will take on the position of Renault Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO), succeeding Gilles Le Borgne.

His objective: to position Renault Group at the forefront of innovation, offering products and technologies that are ahead of the competition, against a backdrop of unprecedented transformation in the automotive industry.

With a wealth of experience in automotive engineering, he will continue as CEO of Alpine, while leading the necessary changes within engineering as CTO.

Boulogne-Billancourt, July 17, 2024 - Renault Group is pleased to announce that as of September 1, Philippe Krief will be appointed Chief Technology Officer of Renault Group, in parallel with his current duties within the Alpine brand. He will take over from Gilles Le Borgne, who has been appointed to a strategic advisory role to the CEO.

As Renault Group Chief Technology Officer, reporting to CEO Luca de Meo, Philippe will manage all Group engineering activities and resources. He will be able to draw on his extensive experience in this field, in particular his experience as Director of Engineering at Ferrari.

Philippe Krief's mission will be to lead and shape a team that anticipates and, above all, creates, identifying the innovations and products of tomorrow, with the key challenge of developing the next "intelligent" vehicles in record time, ahead of the competitors.

As CEO of Alpine, Philippe has devoted the last 12 months to implementing the brand's strategy, and to the arrival of the new Alpine range of vehicles, embodied by the A290 and the soon-to-be-released GT crossover. With him, the brand has also accelerated the development of its next platform dedicated to high-performance 100% electric vehicles. Under his impetus, Alpine has embraced hydrogen power with its Alpenglow Hy4 prototype, a true demonstrator of innovative hydrogen engine technology.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group: "Gilles has contributed to our company's spectacular turnaround, the fastest in recent automotive history. He was able to get our engineering moving again, and to regain efficiency, enabling us to deliver a large numberof the models in the Renaulution plan this year. My warmest thanks to him. He is leaving a prime position and high-performance teams to Philippe, who I'm sure, drawing on his wealth of experience, will drive forward a new dynamic to gain an even greater lead in the face of competition coming from both the East and the West. Let's not forget that motorsport is a laboratory of innovation for our vehicles. It's up to us to make this a reality, so that they are accessible to as many of our customers as possible”.

A graduate of the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées, Philippe Krief has worked on a wide range of models, from the B-segment to cars worth several million euros. After starting out at Michelin, he continued his career with the Fiat Group, before moving on to Ferrari and then Maserati, as Vehicle Department Director and Technical Director of the Alfa Romeo brand respectively. Returning to Ferrari in June 2016, Philippe Krief takes on the role of Director of Engineering. He was appointed Director of Engineering and Product Performance for the Alpine brand on February 21, 2023, before becoming CEO.

