Renault Group successfully issues a ¥210 billion Samurai retail bond
GL
Renault Group successfully issues a ¥210 billion Samurai retail bond

12/22/2022 | 01:31am EST
Press Release
December 22, 2022
 
 

Renault Group successfully issues a ¥210 billion Samurai retail bond

Boulogne-Billancourt, December 22, 2022

Renault Group announces the successful placement of a ¥210 billion (c. 1.4 billion) new bond issue maturity December 2026 and carrying a coupon of 2.80%.

This transaction represents Renault Group's first-ever issuance of retail bond targeted to individuals and stands as the second largest public offering of Samurai bond for individuals.

The final orderbook amounted to close to ¥300 billion, underlying the high confidence of Japanese retail investors in the Renault Group strategy as well as its ongoing transformation.

This issuance allows Renault Group to seize attractive market conditions, aligned with the European bond market, for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of some of its upcoming maturities. With a four-year tenor, this issuance also diversifies the maturity profile of Renault Group’s Samurai bonds outstanding. This is Renault Group’s second bond issue in the public Samurai bond format this year, following the July 2022 issue.

This issuance was solely arranged by SMBC Nikko Securities as Lead Manager.

“After more than two decades being active on the Japanese bond market, this retail bond allows us to further expand our broad investor base. We are very proud to be the first Corporate issuer (i.e. excluding financial institutions) to provide a Samurai bond dedicated to retail investorsIt highlights the soundness of the Renault Group’s signature on the credit market." said Thierry Piéton, Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.
https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR
RELATIONS 		  Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

  		   
RENAULT GROUP
PRESS RELATIONS
PRESSE 		  Frédéric Texier
+33 6 10 78 49 20
frederic.texier@renault.com 		Astrid de Latude
+33 6 25 63 22 08
astrid.de-latude@renault.com 		 

Disclaimer

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
