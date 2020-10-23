Renault : Groupe Renault - Chiffre d'affaires 3ème trimestre 2020 - Présentation analystes
Q3 2020
Conference
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION
OCTOBER 23, 2020
AGENDA
01
02
Q3 2020 Commercial Results
Denis Le Vot
EVP Regions, Sales and Marketing
Q3 2020 Revenues
Clotilde Delbos
Deputy CEO
Chief Financial Officer
03 Questions & Answers
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM Q3
Strong volume recovery in Europe versus Q2
European demand supported by governmental incentives
Many emerging markets very depressed
Strongly adverse currency trend
Group's orderbook and inventories at healthy level
Very good market response to E-TECH hybrid vehicles
Visibility for next year reduced after new sanitary measures
Liquidity at high level
01
Q3 2020 Commercial Results
Denis Le Vot
EVP, Regions, Sales and Marketing
AUTOMOTIVE MARKET & GROUPE RENAULT SALES RESULTS vs 2019
Q3 WW SALES 806 ku (-6% vs 2019)
YTD
Q3
SEPT
WORLD*
-20%
-4%
+1%
EUROPE
AUTOMOTIVE
-29%
-5%
+3%
EURASIA
MARKET
-1%
+22%
+26%
AMI-PACIFIC
-24%
-11%
-8%
AMERICAS
-33%
-25%
-14%
CHINA
-10%
+8%
+4%
YTD
Q3
SEPT
WORLD
-26%
-6%
+1%
EUROPE
GROUPE
-31%
-3%
+8%
EURASIA
RENAULT
-6%
+9%
+23%
SALES
AMI-PACIFIC
-25%
-12%
-17%
AMERICAS
-44%
-42%
-36%
CHINA
-14%
+1%
-13%
ORDERS & PORTFOLIO IN EUROPE
ORDERS
September
+6% vs 2019
PORTFOLIO
End of Sept
+60% vs 2019
* PC+LCV including USA & Canada
COVERAGE
2.1 months
+0.9 months vs 2019
INVENTORY & PRICING
HEALTHY STOCK MANAGEMENT
WORLDWIDE STOCK
LEVEL 470ku
-22%vs Sept 19
-14%vs June 20
COVERAGE 65 days
-10days vs Sept 19
WORLDWIDE NET PRICING IMPROVEMENT
NET PRICING New vehicles
2020 & Q3 strong acceleration
Impact on Q3 revenues +5.5 pts
New Vehicle Distribution Stock Excluding Avtovaz
800
700
600
2020
500
2019
470
2017
400
jan feb mar apr may jun july aug sep oct nov dec
New vehicles net pricing evolution since 2018 by quarter YOY