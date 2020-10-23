Renault : Groupe Renault - Chiffre d'affaires 3ème trimestre 2020 - Présentation analystes

Log in
10/23/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Q3 2020

Conference

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

DISCLAIMER

Information contained within this document may contain forward looking statements. Although the Company considers that such information and statements are based on reasonable assumptions taken on the date of this report, due to their nature, they can be risky and uncertain (as described in the Renault Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers). Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward looking statements.

These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation. Renault does not undertake to provide updates or revisions, should any new statements and information be available, should any new specific events occur or for any other reason.

Renault makes no representation, declaration or warranty as regards the accuracy, exhaustiveness, adequacy, effectiveness and genuineness of any statements and information contained in this report.

This information does not constitute an invitation to invest in shares or constitute or form a part of any offer for the sale or subscription of, or any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities or other financial instruments.

Further information on Renault can be found on Renault's web site (www.group.renault.com), in the section Finance/Regulated Information."

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

2

AGENDA

01

02

Q3 2020 Commercial Results

Denis Le Vot

EVP Regions, Sales and Marketing

Q3 2020 Revenues

Clotilde Delbos

Deputy CEO

Chief Financial Officer

03 Questions & Answers

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

3

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM Q3

  • Strong volume recovery in Europe versus Q2
  • European demand supported by governmental incentives
  • Many emerging markets very depressed
  • Strongly adverse currency trend
  • Group's orderbook and inventories at healthy level
  • Very good market response to E-TECH hybrid vehicles
  • Visibility for next year reduced after new sanitary measures
  • Liquidity at high level

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

4

01

Q3 2020 Commercial Results

Denis Le Vot

EVP, Regions, Sales and Marketing

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

5

AUTOMOTIVE MARKET & GROUPE RENAULT SALES RESULTS vs 2019

Q3 WW SALES 806 ku (-6% vs 2019)

YTD

Q3

SEPT

WORLD*

-20%

-4%

+1%

EUROPE

AUTOMOTIVE

-29%

-5%

+3%

EURASIA

MARKET

-1%

+22%

+26%

AMI-PACIFIC

-24%

-11%

-8%

AMERICAS

-33%

-25%

-14%

CHINA

-10%

+8%

+4%

YTD

Q3

SEPT

WORLD

-26%

-6%

+1%

EUROPE

GROUPE

-31%

-3%

+8%

EURASIA

RENAULT

-6%

+9%

+23%

SALES

AMI-PACIFIC

-25%

-12%

-17%

AMERICAS

-44%

-42%

-36%

CHINA

-14%

+1%

-13%

ORDERS & PORTFOLIO IN EUROPE

ORDERS

September

+6% vs 2019

PORTFOLIO

End of Sept

+60% vs 2019

* PC+LCV including USA & Canada

COVERAGE

2.1 months

+0.9 months vs 2019

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

6

INVENTORY & PRICING

HEALTHY STOCK MANAGEMENT

WORLDWIDE STOCK

  • LEVEL 470ku
    • -22%vs Sept 19
    • -14%vs June 20
  • COVERAGE 65 days
    • -10days vs Sept 19

WORLDWIDE NET PRICING IMPROVEMENT

NET PRICING New vehicles

  • 2020 & Q3 strong acceleration
  • Impact on Q3 revenues +5.5 pts

New Vehicle Distribution Stock Excluding Avtovaz

800

700

600

2020

500

2019

470

2017

400

jan feb mar apr may jun july aug sep oct nov dec

New vehicles net pricing evolution since 2018 by quarter YOY

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 9

2 0 1 9

2 0 1 9

2 0 1 9

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 0

2 0 2 0

Q 1

Q 2

Q 3

Q 4

Q 1

Q 2

Q 3

Q 4

Q 1

Q 2

Q 3

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

7

EV & E-TECH ON TRACK TO SECURE CAFE COMPLIANCE

EV : MORE THAN 10 KU / MONTH

ZOE #1 IN EUROPE

27 Ku +157% vs Q3 2019 (TIV +107%)

2 1 3

E-TECH :UP SELLING THANKS TO TAKE-UP RATIO

Clio 16% HEV*

Megane 31% PHEV*

Captur 18% PHEV*

  • Sept orders model mix FR

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

8

Q4 NEXT PRODUCT LAUNCHES

TWINGO

SPRING

EV

Car sharing

NEW SANDERO

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

9

02

Q3 2020 Revenues

Clotilde Delbos

Deputy CEO

Chief Financial Officer

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

10

Q3 2020 GROUP REVENUES

In million euros

Q3 2019

Q3 2020 Change

Global unit sales (units)

858,328

806,320

-6.1%

Group Revenues

11,296

10,374

-8.2%

o/w Automotive excl. AVTOVAZ

9,662

8,948

-7.4%

o/w AVTOVAZ (1)

791

663

-16.2%

o/w Mobility Services (2)

-

5

-

o/w Sales Financing

843

758

-10.1%

  1. AVTOVAZ net of eliminations
  2. New segment as of 01/01/2020

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

11

REVENUES VARIANCE ANALYSIS

Groupe Renault

Change Automotive revenues excluding AVTOVAZ Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019: -€714m

-659+533

+1

+101

9,662

-6.8 pts

+0.0 pts

+1.1 pts

+5.5 pts

-7.4%

-714

11,296

-128

+5

-85

10,374

Q3 2019 Automotive

AVTOVAZ

Mobility

RCI

Q3 2020

Services

-317

-404+31

8,948

-3.3 pts

-4.2 pts

+0.3 pts

Q3 2019

Volume

Geographic

Product

Price

Sales to

Currency

Others

Q3 2020

Mix

Mix

Partners

(million euros)

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

12

NEW VEHICLE DISTRIBUTION STOCK EXCLUDING AVTOVAZ

(In thousand units)

588

622

656

630

603

599

661

Total

547

441

442

470

412

391

358

356

303

313

Independent

237

300

290

dealers

285

270

233

218

181

189

Group

157

SEP'18

DEC'18

MAR'19

JUN'19

SEP'19

DEC'19

MAR'20

JUN'20

SEP'20

69

70

76

65

75

68

109

107

65

Number of days of sales

(backward)

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

13

RCI BANK AND SERVICES PERFORMANCE

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

CHANGE

Revenues (€m)

843

758

-10.1%

Average Performing Assets (€m)

47,630

45,874

-3.7%

New Contracts (units)

420,819

445,523

+5.9%

New Financings (€m)

5,005

5,125

+2.4%

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

14

03

Questions & Answers

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

15

04

Appendix

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

16

GROUPE RENAULT'S SALES YTD 2020 VS YTD 2019

K units 2 789

(PC+LCV)

WORLD MARKET SHARE: 3.95% (-0.3 pts)

2 063

1 489

1 029

INTERNATIONAL

-20.5%

317

536

505

315

238

177

132

114

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

GLOBAL

EUROPE

AMI-PACIFIC

EURASIA

AMERICAS

CHINA

TIV*

-20.1%

-28.6%

-23.5%

-1.5%

-33.4%

-10.1%

GROUP

-26.0%

-30.8%

-24.9%

-5.8%

-43.7%

-14.1%

* PC+LCV including USA & Canada

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

17

Q3 2020 YTD Group Revenues

In million euros

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

CHANGE

YTD

YTD

Global unit sales (Kunits)

2,789

2,063

-26.0%

Group revenues

39,346

28,799

-26.8%

o/w Automotive excl.

34,453

24,675

-28.4%

AVTOVAZ

o/w AVTOVAZ(1)

2,348

1,752

-25.4%

o/w Mobility Services (2)

-

14

-

o/w Sales Financing

2,545

2,358

-7.3%

  1. AVTOVAZ net of eliminations
  2. New segment as of 01/01/2020

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

18

Automotive Excluding Avtovaz Revenues Variance Analysis

CHANGE Q3 YTD 2020 vs Q3 YTD 2019: -€ 9,778 m

-7,994

34,453

+58

+189

+1,029

-2,121

-766

-173

24,675

-23.2 pts

+0.2 pts

+0.5 pts

+3.0 pts

-6.2 pts

-2.2 pts

-0.5 pts

-28.4%

Q3 2019 Volume

Geographic

Product

Price

Sales to

Currency Others

Q3 2020

YTD

mix

mix

partners

YTD

(million euros)

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

19

RCI BANQUE PERFORMANCE YTD

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

CHANGE

YTD

YTD

Revenues (€m)

2,545

2,358

-7.3%

Average Performing Assets (€m)

47,010

47,208

+0.4%

New Contracts (units)

1,339,323

1,104,078

-17.6%

New Financings (€m)

15,868

12,871

-18.9%

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Q3 2020 PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 23, 2020

PROPERTY OF GROUPE RENAULT

20

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:54:00 UTC

