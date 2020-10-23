Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault : Groupe Renault - Press release - Q3 2020 Revenues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:55am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

#RenaultResults

Revenues of €10,374 million in the third quarter of 2020

  • Group revenues reached €10,374 million (-8.2%) in the quarter. At constant exchange rates and perimeter1, the decrease would have been -3.2%.
  • The Group sold 806,320 vehicles in the third quarter, down 6.1%.
  • September showed a positive momentum, particularly marked in
    Europe, where Group's sales were up 8% in a market up 3%.
  • With ZOE sales up more than 150% in the third quarter, the Group is on track to meet its CAFE2 targets for 2020.
  • High level order book at September 30, 2020, up 60% while inventories are at a low point after a 22% decline compared to September 30, 2019.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, declared: "This third quarter highlights the change in our commercial policy, which now focuses on profitability rather than volumes. Our EV performance, our E-TECH hybrid models which have been very well received, our liquidity reserves and our positive spirit give us confidence in the Group's ability to start its recovery."

Boulogne-Billancourt, 10/23/2020

COMMERCIAL RESULTS: THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

The third quarter of 2020 is marked by a recovery in the trend of the global automobile market, with a 4.0% drop compared with a 28% decline in the first half of the year.

Groupe Renault sold 806,320 vehicles during the quarter, down 6.1% compared with the third quarter of 2019. The Renault brand is strengthening its leadership in electric vehicles and accelerating the launch of the E-TECH hybrid and plug-in hybrid line-up in Europe. The Group stepped up its policy of price discipline during the quarter.

In Europe

In a European market down 5.0%, the Group maintained its good momentum, with 405,223 units sold in the third quarter (-2.9%). Market share increased by 0.2 points to 10.3%.

Sales of the Renault brand rose 0.8% thanks to the success of Clio, Captur and ZOE, which are each leaders in their respective categories.

Sales of the Dacia brand were down 9.9% mainly due to a high comparison base in the third quarter of 2019.

  1. In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year, and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year.
  2. CAFE : Corporate Average Fuel Economy

Electric vehicles: ZOE leader in a growing market

The Renault brand is the European leader in electric vehicles in a market up 107.2%. ZOE is the best-selling electric vehicle, with sales up 157.4% to more than 27,000 units over the quarter.

The good level of orders taken for the hybrid and full electric vehicles reinforce the Group's ability to meet its CAFE1 targets for 2020.

Outside Europe

Group sales were down 9.0%, mainly impacted by a 50.9% drop of sales in Brazil due to the strong fall of the market and a change in the commercial policy favoring profitability over volumes.

In Russia, Groupe Renault's second largest market, LADA was up 4.5% over the quarter in a market up 3.7%. Groupe Renault is the leader with 28.8% market share, driven by LADA Granta and LADA Vesta, the two best-selling vehicles on the market.

In Turkey, in a market experiencing a very strong recovery (+178.0%), Groupe Renault increased its sales by 131.1% in the third quarter compared with 2019.

THIRD QUARTER REVENUES BY OPERATING SECTOR

In the third quarter of 2020, Group revenues reached €10,374 million (-8.2% compared to last year).

At constant exchange rates and perimeter2, Group revenues would have decreased by 3.2%.

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues amounted to €8,948 million, down 7.4%. This decrease is mainly explained by a drop in volumes (-6.8 points), partly due to inventory adjustments.

Sales to partners dropped by 3.3 points explained by lower vehicles and components production for our partners.

The currency effect was negative 4.2 points stemming from the Group's exposure to emerging markets.

The price effect, positive +5.5 points, came from increases to cover currency devaluations and our pricing discipline policy.

The product mix effect was positive 1.1 points and mainly reflected the increase in ZOE sales. The "other" effect had a positive contribution of 0.3 points.

AVTOVAZ contribution to Group revenues amounted to €663 million in the quarter, down 16.2%, after taking into account a negative exchange rate effect of €153 million. At constant exchange rates, AVTOVAZ contribution would have been up 3.2%.

Mobility Services contributed €5 million to third-quarter 2020 revenues.

Sales Financing (RCI Banque) posted revenues of €758 million in the third quarter, down 10.1% compared to 2019.

  1. CAFE : Corporate Average Fuel Economy
  2. In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year, and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year.

The Automotive activity at September 30, 2020 held €15.2 billion of liquidity reserves which include the €5 billion credit facility agreement benefiting from the guarantee of the French State of which €3 billion euros have been drawn down by the end of September 2020. Liquidity reserves were down €1.6 billion from June 30, mainly due to the seasonality of working capital requirements and debt repayments. Nonetheless, Groupe Renault should achieve a positive Automotive operational free cash flow for the second half of the year.

GROUPE RENAULT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES

(€ million)

2020

2019

Change

2020/2019

Q1

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ

8,591

10,916

-21.3 %

AVTOVAZ

701

767

-8.6 %

Mobility Services

6

-

+++

Sales Financing

827

844

-2.0 %

Total

10,125

12,527

-19.2 %

Q2

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ

7,136

13,875

-48.6 %

AVTOVAZ

388

790

-50.9 %

Mobility Services

3

-

+++

Sales Financing

773

858

-9.9 %

Total

8,300

15,523

-46.5 %

Q3

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ

8,948

9,662

-7.4 %

AVTOVAZ

663

791

-16.2 %

Mobility Services

5

-

+++

Sales Financing

758

843

-10.1 %

Total

10,374

11,296

-8.2 %

9 months YTD

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ

24,675

34,453

-28.4 %

AVTOVAZ

1,752

2,348

-25.4 %

Mobility Services

14

-

+++

Sales Financing

2,358

2,545

-7.3 %

Total

28,799

39,346

-26.8 %

GROUPE RENAULT'S TOP 15 MARKETS YEAR-TO-DATE SEPTEMBER 2020

PC+LCV

market

Year-to-date09-2020

Volumes*

share

(in %)

(in %)

1

FRANCE

382,916

26.4

2

RUSSIA

324,526

29.6

3

GERMANY

137,973

6.2

4

CHINA

113,483

0.7

5

ITALY

107,050

10.0

6

BRAZIL

90,202

7.0

7

TURKEY

86,859

17.6

8

SPAIN+CANARY ISLANDS

86,146

12.2

9

SOUTH KOREA

73,581

5.4

10

UNITED KINGDOM

60,083

4.1

11

BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG

50,045

11.7

12

INDIA

49,532

2.8

13

ROMANIA

40,237

40.2

14

MOROCCO

35,308

41.1

15

POLAND

35,064

10.5

* 2020 Q3 (sales), excl Twizy

TOTAL GROUP'S SALES PC+LCV BY REGION

Q3

Ytd end of September

Regions

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

%

%

France

140,382

136,645

+2.7

382,916

516,099

-25.8

Europe* (Excl France)

264,841

280,818

-5.7

646,505

972,653

-33.5

France + Europe Total

405,223

417,463

-2.9

1,029,421

1,488,752

-30.9

Africa Middle East India

87,573

99,376

-11.9

238,330

317,353

-24.9

Pacific

Eurasia

207,309

189,758

+9.2

504,776

536,030

-5.8

Americas

63,464

109,342

-42.0

177,291

315,109

-43.7

China

42,751

42,389

+0.9

113,540

132,138

-14.1

Total Excl France + Europe

401,097

440,865

-9.0

1,033,937

1,300,630

-20.5

World

806,320

858,328

-6.1

2,063,358

2,789,382

-26.0

  • Europe = European Union (exclude France, Romania, Bulgaria) + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Serbia and Balkan states

TOTAL SALES BY BRAND

Q3

Ytd end of September

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

%

%

RENAULT

PC

403,420

428,120

-5.8

1,027,513

1,436,733

-28.5

LCV

80,160

93,198

-14.0

216,683

309,635

-30.0

PC+LCV

483,580

521,318

-7.2

1,244,196

1,746,368

-28.8

RENAULT

SAMSUNG MOTORS

PC

16,373

21,621

-24.3

69,515

55,084

+26.2

DACIA

PC

147,194

159,612

-7.8

342,964

526,474

-34.9

LCV

8,084

10,335

-21.8

23,506

35,716

-34.2

PC+LCV

155,278

169,947

-8.6

366,470

562,190

-34.8

LADA

PC

101,863

100,867

+1.0

249,704

294,192

-15.1

LCV

4,580

3,433

+33.4

9,463

9,190

+3.0

PC+LCV

106,443

104,300

+2.1

259,167

303,382

-14.6

ALPINE

PC

351

1,101

-68.1

1,050

3,948

-73.4

JINBEI&HUASONG

PC

347

2,622

-86.8

1,587

7,037

-77.4

LCV

42,951

37,419

+14.8

111,856

111,373

+0.4

PC+LCV

43,298

40,041

+8.1

113,443

118,410

-4.2

GROUPE RENAULT

PC

670,545

713,943

-6.1

1,701,850

2,323,468

-26.8

LCV

135,775

144,385

-6.0

361,508

465,914

-22.4

PC+LCV

806,320

858,328

-6.1

2,063,358

2,789,382

-26.0

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.8 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2019, with 40 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.

To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Astrid de Latude astrid.de-latude@renault.comAttachée de presse

+33 1 76 83 18 84 / +33 6 25 63 22 08

Rie Yamane rie.yamane@renault.comAttachée de presse +33 6 03 16 35 20

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:54:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RENAULT
05:11aEuropean recovery helps cushion Renault's sales
RE
04:55aRENAULT : Groupe Renault - Press release - Q3 2020 Revenues
PU
04:55aRENAULT : Groupe Renault - Chiffre d'affaires 3ème trimestre 2020 - Présentation..
PU
04:40aEUROPE : European stocks rebound as banks, autos rally
RE
04:38aEuropean stocks rebound as banks, autos rally
RE
04:12aRENAULT SA : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
02:36aRenault ending van collaboration with Fiat ahead of Fiat/PSA deal
RE
01:10aRENAULT : Revenues of 10,374 million in the third quarter...
PU
01:01aGROUPE RENAULT : Quarterly information Q3 2020
AQ
01:00aGROUPE RENAULT : Quarterly information Q3 2020
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 916 M 51 823 M 51 823 M
Net income 2020 -7 629 M -9 002 M -9 002 M
Net Debt 2020 2 919 M 3 445 M 3 445 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 6 701 M 7 927 M 7 907 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,82 €
Last Close Price 24,89 €
Spread / Highest target 229%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-40.99%7 927
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.70%185 770
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.92%84 674
DAIMLER AG-2.97%60 630
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.21%53 537
BMW AG-12.48%48 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group