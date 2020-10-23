Renault : Groupe Renault - Press release - Q3 2020 Revenues
0
10/23/2020 | 04:55am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
#RenaultResults
Revenues of €10,374 million in the third quarter of 2020
Group revenues reached €10,374 million (-8.2%) in the quarter. At constant exchange rates and perimeter1, the decrease would have been -3.2%.
The Group sold 806,320 vehicles in the third quarter, down 6.1%.
September showed a positive momentum, particularly marked in
Europe, where Group's sales were up 8% in a market up 3%.
With ZOE sales up more than 150% in the third quarter, the Group is on track to meet its CAFE2 targets for 2020.
High level order book at September 30, 2020, up 60% while inventories are at a low point after a 22% decline compared to September 30, 2019.
Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, declared: "This third quarter highlights the change in our commercial policy, which now focuses on profitability rather than volumes. Our EV performance, our E-TECH hybrid models which have been very well received, our liquidity reserves and our positive spirit give us confidence in the Group's ability to start its recovery."
Boulogne-Billancourt, 10/23/2020
COMMERCIAL RESULTS: THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
The third quarter of 2020 is marked by a recovery in the trend of the global automobile market, with a 4.0% drop compared with a 28% decline in the first half of the year.
Groupe Renault sold 806,320 vehicles during the quarter, down 6.1% compared with the third quarter of 2019. The Renault brand is strengthening its leadership in electric vehicles and accelerating the launch of the E-TECH hybrid and plug-in hybrid line-up in Europe. The Group stepped up its policy of price discipline during the quarter.
In Europe
In a European market down 5.0%, the Group maintained its good momentum, with 405,223 units sold in the third quarter (-2.9%). Market share increased by 0.2 points to 10.3%.
Sales of the Renault brand rose 0.8% thanks to the success of Clio, Captur and ZOE, which are each leaders in their respective categories.
Sales of the Dacia brand were down 9.9% mainly due to a high comparison base in the third quarter of 2019.
In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year, and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year.
CAFE : Corporate Average Fuel Economy
Electric vehicles: ZOE leader in a growing market
The Renault brand is the European leader in electric vehicles in a market up 107.2%. ZOE is the best-selling electric vehicle, with sales up 157.4% to more than 27,000 units over the quarter.
The good level of orders taken for the hybrid and full electric vehicles reinforce the Group's ability to meet its CAFE1 targets for 2020.
Outside Europe
Group sales were down 9.0%, mainly impacted by a 50.9% drop of sales in Brazil due to the strong fall of the market and a change in the commercial policy favoring profitability over volumes.
In Russia, Groupe Renault's second largest market, LADA was up 4.5% over the quarter in a market up 3.7%. Groupe Renault is the leader with 28.8% market share, driven by LADA Granta and LADA Vesta, the two best-selling vehicles on the market.
In Turkey, in a market experiencing a very strong recovery (+178.0%), Groupe Renault increased its sales by 131.1% in the third quarter compared with 2019.
THIRD QUARTER REVENUES BY OPERATING SECTOR
In the third quarter of 2020, Group revenues reached €10,374 million (-8.2% compared to last year).
At constant exchange rates and perimeter2, Group revenues would have decreased by 3.2%.
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues amounted to €8,948 million, down 7.4%. This decrease is mainly explained by a drop in volumes (-6.8 points), partly due to inventory adjustments.
Sales to partners dropped by 3.3 points explained by lower vehicles and components production for our partners.
The currency effect was negative 4.2 points stemming from the Group's exposure to emerging markets.
The price effect, positive +5.5 points, came from increases to cover currency devaluations and our pricing discipline policy.
The product mix effect was positive 1.1 points and mainly reflected the increase in ZOE sales. The "other" effect had a positive contribution of 0.3 points.
AVTOVAZ contribution to Group revenues amounted to €663 million in the quarter, down 16.2%, after taking into account a negative exchange rate effect of €153 million. At constant exchange rates, AVTOVAZ contribution would have been up 3.2%.
Mobility Services contributed €5 million to third-quarter 2020 revenues.
Sales Financing (RCI Banque) posted revenues of €758 million in the third quarter, down 10.1% compared to 2019.
CAFE : Corporate Average Fuel Economy
In order to analyze the change in consolidated revenues at constant perimeter and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates revenues for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates of the previous year, and excluding significant changes in perimeter that occurred during the year.
The Automotive activity at September 30, 2020 held €15.2 billion of liquidity reserves which include the €5 billion credit facility agreement benefiting from the guarantee of the French State of which €3 billion euros have been drawn down by the end of September 2020. Liquidity reserves were down €1.6 billion from June 30, mainly due to the seasonality of working capital requirements and debt repayments. Nonetheless, Groupe Renault should achieve a positive Automotive operational free cash flow for the second half of the year.
GROUPE RENAULT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES
(€ million)
2020
2019
Change
2020/2019
Q1
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ
8,591
10,916
-21.3 %
AVTOVAZ
701
767
-8.6 %
Mobility Services
6
-
+++
Sales Financing
827
844
-2.0 %
Total
10,125
12,527
-19.2 %
Q2
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ
7,136
13,875
-48.6 %
AVTOVAZ
388
790
-50.9 %
Mobility Services
3
-
+++
Sales Financing
773
858
-9.9 %
Total
8,300
15,523
-46.5 %
Q3
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ
8,948
9,662
-7.4 %
AVTOVAZ
663
791
-16.2 %
Mobility Services
5
-
+++
Sales Financing
758
843
-10.1 %
Total
10,374
11,296
-8.2 %
9 months YTD
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ
24,675
34,453
-28.4 %
AVTOVAZ
1,752
2,348
-25.4 %
Mobility Services
14
-
+++
Sales Financing
2,358
2,545
-7.3 %
Total
28,799
39,346
-26.8 %
GROUPE RENAULT'S TOP 15 MARKETS YEAR-TO-DATE SEPTEMBER 2020
PC+LCV
market
Year-to-date09-2020
Volumes*
share
(in %)
(in %)
1
FRANCE
382,916
26.4
2
RUSSIA
324,526
29.6
3
GERMANY
137,973
6.2
4
CHINA
113,483
0.7
5
ITALY
107,050
10.0
6
BRAZIL
90,202
7.0
7
TURKEY
86,859
17.6
8
SPAIN+CANARY ISLANDS
86,146
12.2
9
SOUTH KOREA
73,581
5.4
10
UNITED KINGDOM
60,083
4.1
11
BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG
50,045
11.7
12
INDIA
49,532
2.8
13
ROMANIA
40,237
40.2
14
MOROCCO
35,308
41.1
15
POLAND
35,064
10.5
* 2020 Q3 (sales), excl Twizy
TOTAL GROUP'S SALES PC+LCV BY REGION
Q3
Ytd end of September
Regions
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
%
%
France
140,382
136,645
+2.7
382,916
516,099
-25.8
Europe* (Excl France)
264,841
280,818
-5.7
646,505
972,653
-33.5
France + Europe Total
405,223
417,463
-2.9
1,029,421
1,488,752
-30.9
Africa Middle East India
87,573
99,376
-11.9
238,330
317,353
-24.9
Pacific
Eurasia
207,309
189,758
+9.2
504,776
536,030
-5.8
Americas
63,464
109,342
-42.0
177,291
315,109
-43.7
China
42,751
42,389
+0.9
113,540
132,138
-14.1
Total Excl France + Europe
401,097
440,865
-9.0
1,033,937
1,300,630
-20.5
World
806,320
858,328
-6.1
2,063,358
2,789,382
-26.0
Europe = European Union (exclude France, Romania, Bulgaria) + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Serbia and Balkan states
TOTAL SALES BY BRAND
Q3
Ytd end of September
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
%
%
RENAULT
PC
403,420
428,120
-5.8
1,027,513
1,436,733
-28.5
LCV
80,160
93,198
-14.0
216,683
309,635
-30.0
PC+LCV
483,580
521,318
-7.2
1,244,196
1,746,368
-28.8
RENAULT
SAMSUNG MOTORS
PC
16,373
21,621
-24.3
69,515
55,084
+26.2
DACIA
PC
147,194
159,612
-7.8
342,964
526,474
-34.9
LCV
8,084
10,335
-21.8
23,506
35,716
-34.2
PC+LCV
155,278
169,947
-8.6
366,470
562,190
-34.8
LADA
PC
101,863
100,867
+1.0
249,704
294,192
-15.1
LCV
4,580
3,433
+33.4
9,463
9,190
+3.0
PC+LCV
106,443
104,300
+2.1
259,167
303,382
-14.6
ALPINE
PC
351
1,101
-68.1
1,050
3,948
-73.4
JINBEI&HUASONG
PC
347
2,622
-86.8
1,587
7,037
-77.4
LCV
42,951
37,419
+14.8
111,856
111,373
+0.4
PC+LCV
43,298
40,041
+8.1
113,443
118,410
-4.2
GROUPE RENAULT
PC
670,545
713,943
-6.1
1,701,850
2,323,468
-26.8
LCV
135,775
144,385
-6.0
361,508
465,914
-22.4
PC+LCV
806,320
858,328
-6.1
2,063,358
2,789,382
-26.0
About Groupe Renault
Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.8 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2019, with 40 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.
To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Astrid de Latude astrid.de-latude@renault.comAttachée de presse