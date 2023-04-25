Advanced search
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:53:18 2023-04-25 am EDT
33.07 EUR   -0.12%
10:41aRenault : Additional information about the composition of the Renault Group
PU
10:20aRenault : Has Renault cracked the code of the software-defined vehicle?
Alphavalue
09:51aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2023E896243
PU
Renault : Has Renault cracked the code of the software-defined vehicle?

04/25/2023 | 10:20am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 50 456 M 55 629 M 55 629 M
Net income 2023 2 048 M 2 258 M 2 258 M
Net cash 2023 2 350 M 2 590 M 2 590 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,90x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 8 955 M 9 873 M 9 873 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 105 812
Free-Float 63,7%
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,11 €
Average target price 48,94 €
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT5.85%9 873
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.80%181 471
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG13.83%82 438
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.79%76 962
BMW AG21.32%71 432
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.56%48 640
