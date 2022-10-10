Renault, Nissan Confirm Talks for Potential Investment in Renault's Electric-Vehicle Unit

By Pierre Bertrand

Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. said Monday that they are in discussions around initiatives concerning their partnership.

Under discussion is the possibility of an investment by Japanese car maker Nissan into Renault's new electric-vehicle entity, they said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that Nissan is pressing Renault to sell a portion of its stake in the company as part of a push to reorganize its more-than-two-decades-old alliance with the French car company.

The negotiations include whether Nissan will join a new unit Renault is creating to house its electric-vehicle assets in exchange for the French car maker winding down its stake in Nissan, the Journal reported.

Nissan and Renault said they are also discussing agreeing on strategic common initiatives.

Further communication about the talks will be made in due course, they said.

