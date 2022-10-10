Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:49 2022-10-10 am EDT
32.26 EUR   +5.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault, Nissan Confirm Talks for Potential Investment in Renault's Electric-Vehicle Unit

10/10/2022 | 01:39am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. said Monday that they are in discussions around initiatives concerning their partnership.

Under discussion is the possibility of an investment by Japanese car maker Nissan into Renault's new electric-vehicle entity, they said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that Nissan is pressing Renault to sell a portion of its stake in the company as part of a push to reorganize its more-than-two-decades-old alliance with the French car company.

The negotiations include whether Nissan will join a new unit Renault is creating to house its electric-vehicle assets in exchange for the French car maker winding down its stake in Nissan, the Journal reported.

Nissan and Renault said they are also discussing agreeing on strategic common initiatives.

Further communication about the talks will be made in due course, they said.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 0339ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.55% 471 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
RENAULT 4.97% 32.26 Real-time Quote.0.44%
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
Financials
Sales 2022 45 028 M 44 020 M 44 020 M
Net income 2022 -435 M -425 M -425 M
Net cash 2022 144 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,9x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 8 338 M 8 151 M 8 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 30,68 €
Average target price 40,40 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT0.44%8 151
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.70%187 165
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.59%75 305
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-22.16%55 024
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.26%49 047
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.66%49 020