Stock RNO RENAULT
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Renault

Equities

RNO

FR0000131906

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:37:40 2024-01-30 am EST 		After market 12:34:54 pm
34.74 EUR +1.27% Intraday chart for Renault 34.7 -0.12%
06:14pm RENAULT : Renault cancels planned IPO of EV/software unit Ampere Alphavalue
05:16pm Global markets live: WPP UPS GM, Super Micro Computer, Microsoft... Our Logo
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Renault

RENAULT : Renault cancels planned IPO of EV/software unit Ampere Alphavalue
Global markets live: WPP UPS GM, Super Micro Computer, Microsoft... Our Logo
Industry pain abounds as electric car demand hits slowdown RE
RENAULT SA : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating ZD
RENAULT : Oddo BHF reiterates its Buy recommendation CF
RENAULT SA : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating ZD
Volkswagen Still Considering IPO for Battery Unit PowerCo DJ
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Gain, With the Fed, Big U.S. Tech in Focus DJ
Renault shares roiled after Ampere IPO ditched RE
Circles: VW having problems finding investors for battery - Group contradicts DP
Renault shares rise after carmaker calls off Ampere IPO RE
Renault shares soar after company calls off IPO RE
European shares inch up to fresh two-year highs tracking Wall St gains RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Market Braces for Fed, BOE Meetings, Econ Data, Tech Earnings DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 11 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 9 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 7 PM ET DJ
Industrials Gain in Anticipation of Strong Earnings -- Industrials Roundup DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 5 PM ET DJ
RENAULT SA : Gets a Sell rating from UBS ZD
RENAULT SA : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 3 PM ET DJ
France's Renault scraps IPO of EV business Ampere RE
Renault Cancels IPO Process for Ampere EV, Software Unit MT
Transcript : Renault SA - Special Call

Chart Renault

Chart Renault
More charts

Company Profile

Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (93.6%): nearly 2.1 million passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2022, distributed by brand between Renault (1,415,646 units), Dacia (573,837), Renault Korea Motors (51,083), Alpine (3,546), EVeasy (6,987) and Mobilize (75); - services (6.4%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services. At the end of 2022, the group had 34 industrial sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.8%), Europe (47.1%), Americas (9.4%), Asia/Pacific (5.8%), Eurasia (4.1%), Africa and Middle East (3.8%).
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Renault

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
34.3 EUR
Average target price
50.48 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.17%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi.
RENAULT Stock Renault
-5.87% 10 025 M $
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+14.24% 272 B $
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
-0.46% 69 729 M $
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
+4.33% 66 641 M $
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
-5.74% 65 161 M $
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+11.02% 54 319 M $
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
+5.33% 48 466 M $
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
-3.69% 46 234 M $
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+10.05% 37 047 M $
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
-6.63% 31 703 M $
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Renault - Euronext Paris
  4. News Renault
  5. Renault : Renault cancels planned IPO of EV/software unit Ampere
+39.41% on our US portfolio vs. 25.67% on the S&P 500 net Total Return
Replicate our performance
fermer