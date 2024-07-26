Stock RNO RENAULT
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Renault

Equities

RNO

FR0000131906

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 09:12:29 2024-07-26 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
44.06 EUR +0.16% Intraday chart for Renault -8.90% +19.31%
02:46pm RENAULT : Solid H1 results with price-mix offsetting the volume decline in a challenging environment Alphavalue
08:31am Mercedes-Benz slips further - Difficult situation in the automotive sector DP
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Renault

RENAULT : Solid H1 results with price-mix offsetting the volume decline in a challenging environment Alphavalue
Mercedes-Benz slips further - Difficult situation in the automotive sector DP
Industrials Up on Strong Earnings Data -- Industrials Roundup DJ
RENAULT SA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
RENAULT SA : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
US car market gives Stellantis, Nissan a rough ride RE
CAC40: down sharply, amid a flurry of results CF
Equities Selloff Spreads to Europe, Dragging Stock Indexes DJ
Renault Shares Fall After Stellantis Earnings Plunge Below Forecasts DJ
Renault Logs EUR38 Million Contribution from Nissan to Q2 Net Income MT
Nissan & Stellantis Hit The Brakes, While Renault Speeds To Highest-Ever Profitability MT
Results push Europe into the red at the opening RE
Earnings woe sends European stocks lower AN
Europe's STOXX 600 falls 1% amid corporate earnings slump, global tech rout RE
RENAULT SA : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : Renault SA, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2024
Nissan slashes full-year outlook after Q1 profit slumps 99% RE
Renault Confirms FY24 Operating Margin Forecast MT
RENAULT SA : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
RENAULT SA : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Renault Margin Breaks Record After Revenue Rises Despite Currency Woes DJ
Renault: confirms 2024 financial outlook CF
Renault's first-half profit beats estimates, sticks to 2024 outlook RE
Renault - New record operating margin in H1 RE
Renault SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2024 CI

Chart Renault

Chart Renault
More charts

Company Profile

Logo Renault
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (91.9%): 2.2 million passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2023, distributed by brand between Renault (1,548,748), Dacia (658,321), Renault Korea Motors (21,980), Alpine (4,328) and other (1,968); - services (8.1%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services. At the end of 2023, the group had 38 industrial sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.2%), Europe (49.3%), Americas (8.7%), Eurasia (6.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.5%), Africa and Middle East (3.2%).
Employees
105,497
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-10-23 - Q3 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX Europe 600 Index (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement and Estimates

More financial data

Ratings

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
43.99EUR
Average target price
58.92EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.93%
Consensus
Profit revisions
Estimate revisions

Quarterly earnings, Rate of surprise

Company calendar
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. RNO Stock
  4. News Renault
  5. Renault: Solid H1 results with price-mix offsetting the volume decline in a challenging environment