RENAULT

RENAULT

(RNO)
09/23 04:33:11 am
22.205 EUR   +3.59%
04:10aRENAULT : The new renault arkana, the hybrid suv coupe for...
PU
09/21RENAULT : And ffr, partners once again
PU
09/21RENAULT SA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
Renault : THE NEW RENAULT ARKANA, THE HYBRID SUV COUPE FOR...

09/23/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Combining fluidity, elegance and robustness, the New Renault Arkana challenges the traditional codes of the SUV market in Europe, with a design previously reserved for premium brand vehicles. A first for a generalist manufacturer! This new offering, which complements Renault's compact range (Mégane, Kadjar and Scénic), is part of a rapidly growing SUV market worldwide.

The interior of the New Renault Arkana is also aimed at families, both in terms of roominess and load volume. Equipped with one of the largest displays in its category thanks to its two screens, the New Renault Arkana has a high-tech driver's station that emphasizes quality and comfort.

The New Renault Arkana is equipped with a new hybrid offer in its segment with E-TECH Hybrid 140 hp and 1.3 TCe 140 and TCe 160 12V micro-hybrid engines. The E-TECH Hybrid technology, which already equips Clio, Captur and Mégane, is a Renault innovation that has been the subject of more than 150 patents and is based on the Group's experience in electric vehicles and F1.

The New Renault Arkana will be launched in Europe in the first half of 2021.

To find out more about the launch of Arkana in Europe, discover the press kit here

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:09:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 43 330 M 50 635 M 50 635 M
Net income 2020 -7 483 M -8 744 M -8 744 M
Net Debt 2020 3 018 M 3 526 M 3 526 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,78x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 5 771 M 6 757 M 6 743 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 62,0%
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,41 €
Last Close Price 21,44 €
Spread / Highest target 283%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Benoît Ostertag Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-49.18%6 757
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.76%187 950
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.50%82 016
DAIMLER AG-11.42%54 590
BMW AG-17.17%45 873
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.68%43 108
