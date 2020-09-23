Renault : THE NEW RENAULT ARKANA, THE HYBRID SUV COUPE FOR...

Combining fluidity, elegance and robustness, the New Renault Arkana challenges the traditional codes of the SUV market in Europe, with a design previously reserved for premium brand vehicles. A first for a generalist manufacturer! This new offering, which complements Renault's compact range (Mégane, Kadjar and Scénic), is part of a rapidly growing SUV market worldwide.

The interior of the New Renault Arkana is also aimed at families, both in terms of roominess and load volume. Equipped with one of the largest displays in its category thanks to its two screens, the New Renault Arkana has a high-tech driver's station that emphasizes quality and comfort.

The New Renault Arkana is equipped with a new hybrid offer in its segment with E-TECH Hybrid 140 hp and 1.3 TCe 140 and TCe 160 12V micro-hybrid engines. The E-TECH Hybrid technology, which already equips Clio, Captur and Mégane, is a Renault innovation that has been the subject of more than 150 patents and is based on the Group's experience in electric vehicles and F1.

The New Renault Arkana will be launched in Europe in the first half of 2021.

To find out more about the launch of Arkana in Europe, discover the press kit here