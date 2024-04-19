Renault: a new 'compact' point-of-sale concept

On Friday, Renault unveiled a new point-of-sale concept dubbed 'rnlt', a format located in hypercenters and intended as a genuine showcase for its brand.



The automotive group says these 'showrooms' aim to offer visitors an 'immersive' experience, allowing them to discover the latest models and innovations from the automaker.



Each site will be equipped with a 'The Originals Renault' merchandising boutique offering miniatures, clothing and accessories.



According to Renault, the aim is to attract potential customers by strategically locating these spaces in high-traffic areas such as large shopping malls.



A first site has already opened its doors in the heart of Paris, at 104 boulevard Haussmann, before some twenty other points of sale are due to open soon in Seoul, Brussels, Milan, Rome, Rotterdam, Madrid, London, Berlin or Medellin.



