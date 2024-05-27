Renault: an alliance with Santander in leasing?

May 27, 2024 at 05:09 am EDT Share

Renault is reportedly in talks with the Santander bank to sign an alliance in automobile leasing, according to Les Echos. The two groups could set up a joint venture in this business. According to the daily, the aim of this alliance is to accelerate business in an increasingly competitive market requiring substantial financial resources.



According to Les Echos, Mobiliez Financial Services has entered into negotiations with the Spanish bank Sanatander for an agreement before the end of the year. According to the daily, a non-binding agreement was signed a few days ago. The agreement would only cover the leasing business.



In 2024, Renault Group appointed Martin Thomas as Managing Director of RCI Banque, operating under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. He will report to Gianluca de Ficchy, CEO Mobilize and Chairman of RCI Banque.



Before joining the Renault Group, Martin Thomas worked for Santander, creating and developing the Santander Consumer Finance subsidiary in France, and implementing the joint venture with PSA Banque.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.