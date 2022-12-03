Renault and Nissan forgo Wednesday announcement of alliance deal - sources

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Renault SA and Nissan
Motor Co are set to forgo a Wednesday announcement of a
deal to restructure their automotive alliance as they struggle
to bridge their differences, three people familiar with the
matter said.
In their discussions, Renault is looking to Nissan to invest
in its electric vehicle business, while Nissan is seeking the
sale of part of Renault's 43% stake in Nissan to put the two
partners on a more equal footing.
The French and Japanese carmakers remained apart on how to
share intellectual property, the people, who declined to be
named, said.
Renault and Nissan declined to comment.
Japanese television network JNN first reported the news on
Friday night.
The companies have been aiming to announce the new alliance
structure as early as this month, Reuters reported this week.
If more time is needed in negotiations, the companies could
opt to meet a week later from Dec.7 and are planning to be ready
for an announcement the following week in London, sources told
Reuters.
The question of how to share technology and intellectual
property has proved to be a sticking point in the talks.
