  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-12-02 am EST
34.60 EUR   -1.11%
04:41aRenault and Nissan forgo Wednesday announcement of alliance deal - sources
RE
12/02Renault and Nissan forgo Dec. 7 announcement of new deal -JNN
RE
12/02Renault : Document AMF CP. 2022E874441
PU
Summary 
Summary

Renault and Nissan forgo Wednesday announcement of alliance deal - sources

12/03/2022 | 04:41am EST
TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co are set to forgo a Wednesday announcement of a deal to restructure their automotive alliance as they struggle to bridge their differences, three people familiar with the matter said.

In their discussions, Renault is looking to Nissan to invest in its electric vehicle business, while Nissan is seeking the sale of part of Renault's 43% stake in Nissan to put the two partners on a more equal footing.

The French and Japanese carmakers remained apart on how to share intellectual property, the people, who declined to be named, said.

Renault and Nissan declined to comment.

Japanese television network JNN first reported the news on Friday night.

The companies have been aiming to announce the new alliance structure as early as this month, Reuters reported this week.

If more time is needed in negotiations, the companies could opt to meet a week later from Dec.7 and are planning to be ready for an announcement the following week in London, sources told Reuters.

The question of how to share technology and intellectual property has proved to be a sticking point in the talks. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Maki Shiraki and Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, William Mallard, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.98% 474.6 Delayed Quote.-14.61%
RENAULT -1.11% 34.6 Real-time Quote.13.28%
