Renault and Nissan says they are in "trustful discussions" on their partnership

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault
and its Japanese partner Nissan said they
were holding "trustful discussions" about the future of their
alliance, adding that Nissan was considering investing in
Renault's future electric vehicle unit.
"The companies continue to drive structural improvements to
ensure sustainable Alliance operations and governance.
Any further communication will be done in due course by the
Alliance members," added Renault and Nissan in a joint statement
on Monday.
A source familiar with the matter said Nissan Motor Co Ltd
is pressing its French partner to cut its stake in the
Japanese automaker as much as possible, ideally to 15%, and may
consider raising funds to buy back the shares.
Renault shares were up 5% in early session trading, making
the stock the best performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 equity
index.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)