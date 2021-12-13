Renault and unions to sign three-year deal, union sources say

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault
looks set to win union backing for a three-year plan including
1,700 job cuts, sources at three union groups said on Monday.
Though the CGT labour group has yet to express its opinion
on the agreement, which is due to be signed on Tuesday, the
backing of the CFE-CGC, CFDT and FO unions means the plan
already has the support of a majority of workers.
Under the deal, which also envisages a 35-hour working week
at all French sites, Renault commits itself to developing nine
new car models at its French plants between 2022 and 2024, the
sources said.
Renault has also said it will hire 2,500 people and offer
training to help workers convert to the production of electric
vehicles.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume
Writing by Silvia Aloisi
Editing by David Goodman)