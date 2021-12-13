Log in
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Renault and unions to sign three-year deal, union sources say

12/13/2021 | 12:34pm EST
Logo of Renault

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault looks set to win union backing for a three-year plan including 1,700 job cuts, sources at three union groups said on Monday.

Though the CGT labour group has yet to express its opinion on the agreement, which is due to be signed on Tuesday, the backing of the CFE-CGC, CFDT and FO unions means the plan already has the support of a majority of workers.

Under the deal, which also envisages a 35-hour working week at all French sites, Renault commits itself to developing nine new car models at its French plants between 2022 and 2024, the sources said.

Renault has also said it will hire 2,500 people and offer training to help workers convert to the production of electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Writing by Silvia Aloisi Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 45 738 M 51 625 M 51 625 M
Net income 2021 613 M 691 M 691 M
Net Debt 2021 2 089 M 2 358 M 2 358 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 8 097 M 9 160 M 9 139 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 170 158
Free-Float 61,0%
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 29,79 €
Average target price 43,68 €
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Executive VP
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent EVP-IS Information Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-16.69%9 160
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.94%250 567
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY51.80%91 772
DAIMLER AG28.48%89 869
FORD MOTOR COMPANY144.03%85 719
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED13.16%66 636