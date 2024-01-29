Renault : appointment in the communications department

Renault Group announces the effective arrival, on January 29, of Valérie Gillot as Director of Group and Business External Communications, a position to which she will report directly to Stéphanie Cau, Director of Communications.



In this role, Valérie Gillot will be in charge of the automaker's corporate press relations, as well as industrial communications, engineering, design, ESG, partnerships and events.



With over 20 years' experience, she is a specialist in product and corporate communications, particularly media relations and crisis communications. She was previously Communications Director at Stellantis France.



