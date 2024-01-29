Renault : appointment in the communications department
In this role, Valérie Gillot will be in charge of the automaker's corporate press relations, as well as industrial communications, engineering, design, ESG, partnerships and events.
With over 20 years' experience, she is a specialist in product and corporate communications, particularly media relations and crisis communications. She was previously Communications Director at Stellantis France.
