    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/12 11:35:15 am EDT
22.17 EUR   -0.07%
11:35aAutomakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
11:01aRenault To Relocate Alpine Model Production To UK From France
MT
10:34aRenault considering shifting production of Alpine A110 successor to UK -La Tribune
RE
Renault considering separate bourse listing for electric vehicle assets - CEO

04/12/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A board with the logo of Renault is on display in Saint Petersburg

PARIS (Reuters) -Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Tuesday that the automaker's plans to create a separate division for its electric (EV) assets could eventually lead to a separate listing.

"This could mean a separate listing. This is a conditional, this is precisely what we are reviewing," De Meo told a news conference.

The plan to separate the combustion engines activity could interest Nissan or long-term investors, he added.

De Meo wants to press ahead with plans to create separate divisions for electric (EV) and combustion engine vehicles despite potentially costly uncertainty over its interests in Russia, three sources told Reuters last week.

Playing catch-up with rivals like Tesla and Volkswagen, the French automaker first outlined its strategy shift in February, days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying its turnaround plan was ahead of schedule.

De Meo on Tuesday said Renault was "very confident" to deliver on its turnaround plan as it was financed despite the impact of the Russian assets suspension.

The war in Ukraine has resulted in Western powers imposing extensive sanctions against Russia, leaving Renault, majority owner of Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz, faced with what de Meo has called a "very complex situation".

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique VidalonEditing by GV De Clercq and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 839 M 52 078 M 52 078 M
Net income 2022 -583 M -634 M -634 M
Net Debt 2022 193 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,0x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 6 029 M 6 550 M 6 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 22,19 €
Average target price 39,05 €
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-27.37%6 563
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%230 736
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.54%102 730
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.69%72 662
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.43%61 408
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.21%58 600