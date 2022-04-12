Renault considering separate bourse listing for electric vehicle assets - CEO

"This could mean a separate listing. This is a conditional, this is precisely what we are reviewing," De Meo told a news conference.

The plan to separate the combustion engines activity could interest Nissan or long-term investors, he added.

De Meo wants to press ahead with plans to create separate divisions for electric (EV) and combustion engine vehicles despite potentially costly uncertainty over its interests in Russia, three sources told Reuters last week.

Playing catch-up with rivals like Tesla and Volkswagen, the French automaker first outlined its strategy shift in February, days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying its turnaround plan was ahead of schedule.

De Meo on Tuesday said Renault was "very confident" to deliver on its turnaround plan as it was financed despite the impact of the Russian assets suspension.

The war in Ukraine has resulted in Western powers imposing extensive sanctions against Russia, leaving Renault, majority owner of Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz, faced with what de Meo has called a "very complex situation".

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique VidalonEditing by GV De Clercq and David Evans)