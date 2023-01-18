Advanced search
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:03 2023-01-17 am EST
38.02 EUR   +1.89%
02:22aEuropean car sales jump in December
RE
02:20aRenault group sales fall 5.9% in 2022
RE
02:20aRenault group sales fall 5.9% in 2022, Europe order book at record levels
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault group sales fall 5.9% in 2022, Europe order book at record levels

01/18/2023 | 02:20am EST
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sales at French carmaker Renault fell by 5.9% in 2022 to 2,051,174 vehicles, the fourth consecutive annual decline due to capacity constraints and supply chain snags, the company said on Wednesday.

The group, which is in the middle of a turnaround, said its order book in Europe was at a record level of 3.5 months of sales.

A day after publishing a 9.4% decline in 2022 sales for its flagship brand Renault, it said that had been partly offset by the performance of its low cost brand Dacia, which posted a 6.8% increase in sales. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Charlotte Van Campenhout)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
Financials
Sales 2022 44 631 M 48 208 M 48 208 M
Net income 2022 -583 M -630 M -630 M
Net cash 2022 809 M 873 M 873 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,8x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 10 160 M 10 974 M 10 974 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 38,02 €
Average target price 43,21 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT21.57%10 974
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.28%192 503
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.58%79 777
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG9.50%77 760
BMW AG10.31%63 691
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.83%51 870