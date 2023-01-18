Renault group sales fall 5.9% in 2022, Europe order book at record levels

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sales at French carmaker
Renault fell by 5.9% in 2022 to 2,051,174 vehicles,
the fourth consecutive annual decline due to capacity
constraints and supply chain snags, the company said on
Wednesday.
The group, which is in the middle of a turnaround, said its
order book in Europe was at a record level of 3.5 months of
sales.
A day after publishing a 9.4% decline in 2022 sales for
its flagship brand Renault, it said that had been partly offset
by the performance of its low cost brand Dacia, which posted a
6.8% increase in sales.
