Renault announced on Friday the implementation of a share buyback program involving the acquisition of a maximum number of 200,000 shares, representing a total amount of some eight million euros.
The automotive group states that it has entrusted an investment services provider (ISP) with a mandate to buy back these shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from December 15 to 19.
The shares bought back are intended to cover obligations towards beneficiaries of its performance share program and the long-term incentive plan for the CEO and senior executives.
Following this announcement, the share price was one of the biggest risers on the CAC 40 index early Friday morning, posting a gain of almost 2%.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Renault : implementation of a share buyback program
December 15, 2023 at 04:16 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023