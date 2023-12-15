Renault : implementation of a share buyback program

December 15, 2023 at 04:16 am EST Share

Renault announced on Friday the implementation of a share buyback program involving the acquisition of a maximum number of 200,000 shares, representing a total amount of some eight million euros.



The automotive group states that it has entrusted an investment services provider (ISP) with a mandate to buy back these shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from December 15 to 19.



The shares bought back are intended to cover obligations towards beneficiaries of its performance share program and the long-term incentive plan for the CEO and senior executives.



Following this announcement, the share price was one of the biggest risers on the CAC 40 index early Friday morning, posting a gain of almost 2%.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.