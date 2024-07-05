Renault joins the New Energies Coalition
"Renault Group's commitment to decarbonization is in line with that of the New Energies Coalition, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote environmentally friendly practices," explains the automaker.
Founded in December 2019 by Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM Group, the New Energies Coalition's current members include Airbus, Air Liquide, ArcelorMittal, AWS, Carrefour, Engie, Michelin, Rolls Royce, TotalEnergies and Veolia.
