Renault joins the New Energies Coalition

July 05, 2024 at 04:15 am EDT

Renault Group says it has joined the New Energies Coalition for Transport and Logistics, intending to collaborate with industry experts to develop innovative and sustainable solutions, for freight and the use of AI in the supply chain.



"Renault Group's commitment to decarbonization is in line with that of the New Energies Coalition, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote environmentally friendly practices," explains the automaker.



Founded in December 2019 by Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM Group, the New Energies Coalition's current members include Airbus, Air Liquide, ArcelorMittal, AWS, Carrefour, Engie, Michelin, Rolls Royce, TotalEnergies and Veolia.



