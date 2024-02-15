Renault stock was last up nearly 7% on Tradegate compared with its previous official close at 37.69 euros on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Lucy Raitano)
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|39.52 EUR
|+4.87%
|+6.95%
|+6.98%
|08:32am
|Renault jumps nearly 7% after upping dividend
|RE
|07:12am
|RENAULT SA : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
|ZD
LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Renault jumped on the Tradegate platform in early trade on Thursday after the French carmaker posted slightly lower than expected full-year 2023 net profit, but posted margin and revenue gains and offered a huge increase in its dividend.
Renault stock was last up nearly 7% on Tradegate compared with its previous official close at 37.69 euros on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Lucy Raitano)
|Renault jumps nearly 7% after upping dividend
|RE
|RENAULT SA : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
|ZD
|Falling power prices threaten debt-laden EDF's revival
|RE
|Renault Plans 10 Vehicle Launches in FY24
|MT
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Econ Data, Earnings in Focus
|DJ
|RENAULT SA : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
|ZD
|RENAULT SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|Renault: 'historic' financial results for 2023
|CF
|Renault posts lower than expected profit, ups cash haul for investors
|RE
|Renault SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|France cuts purchase premium for e-cars
|DP
|France cuts EV subsidy for higher-income buyers
|RE
|CAC40: in green, closes at the 7700-point threshold
|CF
|CAC40: in record territory, as are E-Stoxx50 and Nasdaq
|CF
|CAC40: above 7,680, W-Street attempts 16th weekly rise?
|CF
|France halts subsidised EV lease programme after strong demand
|RE
|CAC40: in green at the start of a busy week
|CF
|FTSE 100 "hugging the flatline" in slow start
|AN
|CAC 40: economic indicators will set the tone
|CF
|Stellantis uses surplus plants in Europe as leverage in a fight with Rome
|RE
|Renault, Geely expect to finalise engines tie-up this month - sources
|RE
|Renault-Geely-Aramco Combustion Engines JV Reportedly Nears Final Deal
|MT
|Renault, Geely expect to finalise combustion engines joint venture deal at the end of February - sources
|RE
|Renault: a new purchasing director at Alpine
|CF
|Nissan Motor Reports Drop in Third-Quarter Profit, Cuts Sales Forecast -- Update
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.00%
|10 935 M $
|+30.55%
|303 B $
|+6.36%
|73 254 M $
|+1.29%
|66 351 M $
|+17.43%
|54 422 M $
|+3.04%
|49 909 M $
|+6.82%
|44 296 M $
|+20.64%
|39 973 M $
|+18.32%
|40 478 M $
|+2.46%
|22 226 M $