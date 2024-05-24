Renault: leading the CAC, UBS raises its recommendation
May 24, 2024 at 04:26 am EDT
Renault shares outperformed the trend and rose sharply on the Paris Bourse on Friday, buoyed by a note from UBS, which raised its recommendation on the stock.
At around 10.10 a.m., the automaker's shares were up by more than 2.2%, the biggest gainer on the CAC 40 and the SBF 120 indexes.
In a note released in the morning, UBS said it had changed its opinion to 'neutral' from 'sell', with its price target raised from 31 to 50 euros.
The broker explains that, following the cancellation of the Ampere IPO, the sale of the Nissan stake and the investigation by Brussels into Chinese electric cars, it is considering "attractive" redistributions of cash to shareholders.
According to his calculations, Renault should be one of the few groups in the sector to increase its profit margins this year, and could end the year with a net cash position representing close to 40% of its market capitalization.
The only reservation, according to the broker, is that Ampere - which is not aiming for operating breakeven until next year - may put the brakes on possible returns to shareholders.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (91.9%): 2.2 million passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2023, distributed by brand between Renault (1,548,748), Dacia (658,321), Renault Korea Motors (21,980), Alpine (4,328) and other (1,968);
- services (8.1%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2023, the group had 38 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.2%), Europe (49.3%), Americas (8.7%), Eurasia (6.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.5%), Africa and Middle East (3.2%).