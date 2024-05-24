Renault: mandate to an ISP for share buybacks

May 24, 2024 at 02:40 am EDT Share

As part of its share buyback program, Renault Group has given an investment services provider (ISP) a mandate to acquire up to two million shares.



The carmaker specifies that these share buybacks will be carried out by the ISP according to market conditions, over a period starting this May 24 and extending until June 7.



The shares repurchased are intended to cover Renault's obligations towards beneficiaries of performance shares or any long-term incentive plan implemented for the benefit of the Chief Executive Officer and senior executives.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.