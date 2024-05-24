Renault: mandate to an ISP for share buybacks
The carmaker specifies that these share buybacks will be carried out by the ISP according to market conditions, over a period starting this May 24 and extending until June 7.
The shares repurchased are intended to cover Renault's obligations towards beneficiaries of performance shares or any long-term incentive plan implemented for the benefit of the Chief Executive Officer and senior executives.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction