Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT SA

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/08 11:37:00 am
34.475 EUR   -0.10%
12:30pRENAULT  : Group's statement - 8 June 2021
GL
10:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Nvidia, Biogen, Fastly, Tilray...
06:07aRENAULT  : Jean Le Cam, 4L passion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault : Group's statement - 8 June 2021

06/08/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PRESS RELEASE
8 June 2021

Renault Group’s statement

Boulogne-Billancourt, 8 June 2021 -

In the context of the judicial investigation opened on 12 January 2017 relating to older generations of Diesel vehicles, Renault s.a.s. was placed under examination on 8 June 2021 on the charge of deceit. Renault will have to pay a bail of 20 million Euros, 18 million of which will be dedicated to the potential payment of damages and fines, and will have to provide a bank guarantee of 60 million Euros dedicated to the potential compensation for losses.

As per this status, the company is presumed innocent. Renault denies having committed any offence and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices. Renault has always complied with French and European regulations. Renault vehicles have all and always been type-approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

RENAULT GROUP PRESS Frederic Texier
Group Communications
+33 6 10 78 49 20
frederic.texier@renault.com

  		 

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

 

Attachment


All news about RENAULT SA
12:30pRENAULT  : Group's statement - 8 June 2021
GL
10:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Nvidia, Biogen, Fastly, Tilray...
06:07aRENAULT  : Jean Le Cam, 4L passion
PU
04:10aMARKET CHATTER : Indian Court Tasks State Officials to Establish COVID-19 Guidel..
MT
03:11aIndian court orders state to set uniform COVID-19 rules for carmakers
RE
02:05aRENAULT  : Nissan Urges Indian State Government to Rule on Social Distancing
MT
01:33aEQS-ADHOC : Polyphor Hosting Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on Covid-19: The Need..
DJ
06/04RENAULT  : Defense Team Of Ghosn Says Part of File Probed by France Should be 'N..
MT
06/04NISSAN MOTOR  : Carlos Ghosn's lawyers say part of French file should be 'null a..
RE
06/04Carlos ghosn lawyers say "we will see" about other hearings, depends on decis..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 587 M 53 078 M 53 078 M
Net income 2020 -7 395 M -9 005 M -9 005 M
Net Debt 2020 2 536 M 3 088 M 3 088 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 9 380 M 11 424 M 11 422 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 42,77 €
Last Close Price 34,51 €
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Patrick Marie Charles Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-3.50%11 440
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.63%253 819
VOLKSWAGEN AG56.67%172 926
DAIMLER AG38.67%104 570
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY51.85%91 726
BMW AG32.76%76 175