Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/22 08:18:06 am
33.98 EUR   -1.61%
08:06aRENAULT  : Lego plus a touch of boldness (episode 2)
PU
07:10aRENAULT SA  : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
04:57aRENAULT SA  : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault : LEGO PLUS A TOUCH OF BOLDNESS (EPISODE 2)

04/22/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Once the satisfaction was over, it was time for the challenge: to give shape and life to the future E-TECH hybrid motorization. Nicolas Fremau, the designer of the LEGO prototype model, then turned to several people in his professional circle to check that the innovative clutchless system he had imagined would be suitable, in use, for what the customers were entitled to expect in terms of performance. And in particular, Ahmed Ketfi-Cherif, a control specialist, to check that the transitions between the different operating modes imagined (at the time 'city', 'road' and 'motorway') were possible with simple dog clutches.

Going from the LEGO adventure to reality was a massive challenge. On a human level, it taught me a lot.

Ahmed Ketfi-Cherif, Renault's Mechatronics Synthesis Architect

A NEED FOR SMOOTHING

The dog clutch was therefore the focus of attention. This part replaces both a sprocket and a synchronising ring in a clutchless system. The dog clutch is a gearbox that has a very good efficiency thanks to the reduction of parts rubbing against each other inside. This technology is used in motorsport where its lack of smoothness is not detrimental. On the other hand, on production models, it is necessary to offer smooth gear changes or else customers will be driven away.

'We're used to using dog clutches in Formula 1, for a racing engine. But it was something completely new for a 'general public' engine. We had to make this simple object usable by Mr. and Mrs. Toulemonde,' explains Ahmed Ketfi-Cherif.

Dog clutches are at the heart of the reflection

This was far from obvious because the flat dog clutches used in Formula 1, while they work better over time and are more reliable than other types of dog clutches such as the 'roof' ones, also have the disadvantage of being less likely to fit together. A trick had to be found to make the system more fluid.

HSG: THE SMART CHOICE

The idea, quickly validated by Ahmed Ketfi-Cherif, was to add a second electric motor to the E-TECH hybrid system under construction: 'Its role is to replace the synchronizers of a traditional gearbox to facilitate the clutch and therefore the gear change. By working in conjunction with the electric traction motor, it allows very precise regulation of the speed of rotation of the gearbox for smooth gear changes.'

Ahmed and Nicolas Fremau updated the LEGO model with this solution and started bench and road tests. This allowed them to observe that this second electric motor, named HSG for High-voltage Starter Generator, brings other benefits to the system. Its immediate torque contribution smoothes acceleration at low speeds to avoid any sensation of torque breakage at the time of gear changes. At low speeds, it allows the system to operate as a 'series hybrid' for greater comfort and flexibility. Without the need for a lot of stored energy, which allowed the battery capacity to be reduced and the charging socket to be removed.

The second electric motor has many benefits

The future E-TECH engine, originally a plug-in hybrid, had just been split into a 'simple' hybrid version. The possibilities for use in the range were multiplied!

Ahmed Ketfi-Cherif

IT REALLY WORKS

At the end of these tests, the E-TECH motorization development teams were reassured that what worked in LEGO and in simulation also worked 'in real life'. And even 'extremely well', says Ahmed Ketfi-Cherif.

First road tests are convincing

But not everything was settled. The system still had to be optimized for high speeds and, above all, the setting had to be found that would allow E-TECH to be revealed to journalists and the public.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 12:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENAULT
08:06aRENAULT  : Lego plus a touch of boldness (episode 2)
PU
07:10aRENAULT SA  : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
04:57aRENAULT SA  : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:45aRENAULT SA  : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:30aRENAULT  : Q1 Revenue Falls Amid COVID-19
MT
01:30aGROUPE RENAULT : Quarterly information at march 31, 2021
GL
04/21RENAULT SA  : Bank of America remains Neutral
MD
04/20RENAULT SA  : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
04/19NISSAN MOTOR  : to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electric cars in China
RE
04/19NISSAN MOTOR  : AUTOSHOW-Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electric..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 47 021 M 56 556 M 56 556 M
Net income 2021 656 M 789 M 789 M
Net Debt 2021 2 272 M 2 732 M 2 732 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 9 387 M 11 296 M 11 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 43,20 €
Last Close Price 34,54 €
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Patrick Marie Charles Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-3.43%11 296
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.20%212 419
VOLKSWAGEN AG49.85%157 524
DAIMLER AG27.31%94 715
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.06%80 360
BMW AG17.97%66 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ