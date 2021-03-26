Renault : Press release of March 26, 2021 – Conditions for holding of the AGM and availability of meeting documents of March, 26, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 23rd, 2021

AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

Boulogne-Billancourt, on March 26th, 2021.

Due to the exceptional situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures adopted by the French Government to limit its spread, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, acting upon delegation of the Company's Board of Directors, decided to hold the Combined General Meeting in closed session at the Palais des Congrès, 2 place de la Porte Maillot 75017 Paris, without the physical attendance of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

This decision was made in accordance with the provisions and conditions set out in Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25th, 2020 and Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10th, 2020, as extended and amended by Ordinance No. 2020-1497 of December 2nd, 2020, Decree No. 2020-1614 of December 18th, 2020 and Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9th 2021.

As of the date of this publication, administrative measures limit or prohibit travels or collective gatherings for health reasons and thus prevent the physical presence of shareholders at Renault's Combined General Meeting, given the large number of persons who usually attend this meeting. These measures include, in particular, those requiring compliance with hygiene and social distancing measures, known as " barriers" , defined at national level, in all places and under all circumstances, and those prohibiting gatherings and meetings in a place open to the public beyond a certain limited number of people.

Conditions to participate in the Annual General Meeting

In this context, no admission card will be issued and, given the technical challenges related to authentication before or during the meeting, shareholders will only be able to exercise their voting rights remotely and prior to the meeting.

Shareholders are therefore invited to cast their vote using one of the following methods:

- by mail using the voting form;

- by Internet on the secure voting platform Votaccess; or

- by giving proxy to the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or to any other person.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video and in full on the Company's website(https://group.renault.com/en)on Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. It will also be available in replay on the website after the Annual General Meeting.

The French State and Amundi will act as scrutineers.

In order to encourage participation at this privileged moment of exchange with the Company's management, shareholders will have the possibility, in addition to the legal provision of " written questions", to ask their questions on a dedicated page of the Company's website(https://group.renault.com/en/finance-2/general-meeting/)in the following two formats:

- in writing, from Monday April 19th, 2021 until Friday April 23rd, 2021, including during the meeting;

- orally by filming themselves in a short video to be posted on the website from Monday, April 19th, 2021 until Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. (Paris time). This video will be broadcast during the Annual General Meeting (provided that the required format is complied with).

These questions, which may be combined by theme depending on their number, will be answered during the Annual General Meeting (within the time limit).

Shareholders are invited to consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website(https://group.renault.com/en/finance-2/general-meeting/)which will be regularly updated to specify, if necessary, the final terms of participation in the General Meeting and/or to adapt these terms to any legislative and regulatory developments.

Availability of the preparatory documents for the Annual General Meeting

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (French legal gazette) No 24 of February 24th, 2021 and the notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires No 37 of March 26th, 2021. These notices are available on the Company's website (https://group.renault.com/en/finance-2/general-meeting/). All updated information on the agenda, the draft resolutions and the formalities for participating and voting at the Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening documentation by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice. All shareholders and holders of units in the corporate mutual funds (FCPE) "Renault France", "Renault International" and "Renault Shares" can now consult the convening documentation on the Company's website. Shareholders holding their shares in bearer form are invited to contact their banking or financial intermediary for voting details.

The information and documents listed under Articles L.225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders as from the convening date of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions.

The documents listed under Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available and downloadable on the Company's website (https://group.renault.com/en/finance-2/general-meeting/).

Shareholders are also encouraged to favour the transmission of all their requests and documents through digital means.

For further information, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department - Phone: 0 800 650 650 (calls from France) or +33 (0)1 76 84 59 99 (calls from abroad) - Email: communication.actionnaires@renault.com.

