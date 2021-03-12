Renault : Sells Daimler Stake for About $1.37 Billion

By Mauro Orru



Renault SA said Friday that it has sold its stake in Daimler AG for about 1.14 billion euros ($1.37 billion) through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The French car maker said it sold shares representing 1.54% of Daimler's share capital at EUR69.50 a share.

Settlement should take place on Tuesday at the latest.

"The proceeds of this sale will allow the Renault Group to accelerate the financial deleveraging of its automotive activity," Renault said in a statement.

