Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Renault    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault : Sells Daimler Stake for About $1.37 Billion

03/12/2021 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

Renault SA said Friday that it has sold its stake in Daimler AG for about 1.14 billion euros ($1.37 billion) through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The French car maker said it sold shares representing 1.54% of Daimler's share capital at EUR69.50 a share.

Settlement should take place on Tuesday at the latest.

"The proceeds of this sale will allow the Renault Group to accelerate the financial deleveraging of its automotive activity," Renault said in a statement.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 0231ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.76% 72.09 Delayed Quote.24.74%
RENAULT -3.29% 39.735 Real-time Quote.11.12%
All news about RENAULT
02:32aRENAULT  : Sells Daimler Stake for About $1.37 Billion
DJ
02:00aGROUPE RENAULT  : Renault announces the successful sale of its entire stake in d..
GL
01:11aRENAULT SA  : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
03/11RENAULT  : To Divest $1.4 Billion Stake In Daimler
MT
03/11Renault to sell its stake in Daimler to reduce debt
RE
03/11RENAULT  : Plans to Sell Entire Stake in Daimler
DJ
03/11GROUPE RENAULT : Sale of its entire stake in daimler by renault
GL
03/11RENAULT  : Retail group redefines its business model in france
AQ
03/11RENAULT  : A renaulution for the diamond
PU
03/11RENAULT : Renault Retail Group redefines its business model in France
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 49 327 M 59 024 M 59 024 M
Net income 2021 585 M 700 M 700 M
Net Debt 2021 2 461 M 2 945 M 2 945 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 10 800 M 12 922 M 12 923 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,09 €
Last Close Price 39,74 €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Patrick Marie Charles Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT11.12%12 922
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.68%209 251
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.99%133 747
DAIMLER AG24.74%92 405
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.28%81 887
BMW AG8.71%62 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ