Renault: new Captur to be unveiled on April 4

March 27, 2024 at 07:31 am EDT

Renault announced on Wednesday that it will present the world premiere of the new version of its urban SUV, the Captur, on the morning of Thursday, April 4.



Renault brand boss Fabrice Cambolive, design project manager Paula Fabregat and product performance manager Bruno Vanel will host the press conference.



The presentation will be broadcast in English, but translated into four languages: French, Spanish, German and Italian.



With over two million units sold in nearly 90 countries since its launch in 2013, the Captur is intended, according to Renault, to symbolize the spirit of its 'cars for living' thanks to its versatility and modularity



The vehicle has been equipped since 2020 with its in-house hybrid technology 'E-Tech'.



