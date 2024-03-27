Renault: new Captur to be unveiled on April 4
Renault brand boss Fabrice Cambolive, design project manager Paula Fabregat and product performance manager Bruno Vanel will host the press conference.
The presentation will be broadcast in English, but translated into four languages: French, Spanish, German and Italian.
With over two million units sold in nearly 90 countries since its launch in 2013, the Captur is intended, according to Renault, to symbolize the spirit of its 'cars for living' thanks to its versatility and modularity
The vehicle has been equipped since 2020 with its in-house hybrid technology 'E-Tech'.
