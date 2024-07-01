Renault: new battery strategy at Ampere via LFP
This decision is designed to respond effectively to volatile markets and evolving technologies.
Ampere is working closely with LG Energy Solution and CATL to establish an integrated value chain in Europe, ensuring increased competitiveness for LFP technology.
These batteries will be used in several models in the Renault and Alpine ranges until 2030.
Ampere has also developed with LG Energy Solution the innovative 'Cell-to-Pack' technology for 'pouch' batteries, to increase range and reduce costs.
This initiative will enable Ampere to reduce battery costs by around 20% from early 2026.
